Causeway Classic: The ‘heartbeat’ of UC Davis helps Aggies upset rival Sacramento State

They have a mustache thing going and growing within the UC Davis football program these days.

The coach, Dan Hawkins, sports a growth above his lip that is equal parts grayish and bushy, much like that shock of hair he sports on top. The star player, Lan Larison, has a thin dark growth brewing that he said is a bit embarrassing to explain: He has been working on it since fall camp. It takes time.

Hawkins started his ‘stache run right when the Aggies hit a new gear, when they turned a season that seemed to be on the brink into one that showed a lot of promise in recent weeks, punctuated by a spirited effort on Saturday afternoon under storm clouds, sheets of rain, some sunshine and even two appearances of a sparkling rainbow. Starting fast and finishing strong, words Hawkins swears by, UCD defeated No. 8 Sacramento State 31-21 in front of sold out and drenched crowd of 11,622 on Jim Sochor Field to cap the regular season in the 70th meeting between the Causeway Classic rivals.

UCD moved to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Sky Conference as the regular season came to a close. Sacramento State fell to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big Sky.

So, what now? Will UCD’s three-game winning streak and signature victory here be enough to land the Aggies in the 24-team NCAA Division I FCS playoffs for the third time since 2018? Will the Hornets also get in for the fourth consecutive season?

In the history of this rivalry that started in 1954, UCD and Sacramento State have only made the playoffs in the same season twice — in Division II in 1988 and in Division I in 2021.

Players and coaches from both teams stressed late Saturday that their teams were playoff worthy. The FCS bracket release show is Sunday morning on ESPNU at 9:30 a.m. The first round kicks off next weekend.

Larison rushed for 255 yards against Eastern Washington on Sept. 23, a crushing 27-24 loss compounded by the running back going down with a knee injury. Initially feared as a season ender, Larison and the Aggies were relieved to learn it was only a ligament strain. He missed three games and has been on a tear ever since his return, including rushing for 121 yards and three touchdowns against Sacramento State. He added a dazzling 47-yard touchdown reception from Miles Hastings in which he took a short pass and tight-roped his way down the Aggies sideline for a 24-7 lead with 9:54 left to play. Hastings bear-hugged his star back on the sideline in appreciation.

Story continues

UC Davis Aggies running back Lan Larison (3) rushes for 22 yards in the second half of the Causeway Classic against the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday.

Last week in a 21-14 win at Idaho State, Larison went for 264 yards rushing and three scores. He now has 10 touchdowns in the last three games, all victories. The junior from Idaho, a one-time state champion in rodeo, leads the Big Sky in rushing with 1,101 yards.

“He’s the best player in the league, no question about it, and maybe the country,” Hawkins said. “He’s super talented. That dude has a huge heart and he’s extremely tough. He’s what you’d want in a son. He’s unbelievable. He’s the heartbeat of the team. He’s spectacular.”

Larison downplayed his impact and much preferred to credit his linemen and teammates on both sides of the ball. He did say he was “thrilled” to have made such a triumphant return to action.

After UCD suffered a 38-21 loss at Northern Arizona to drop to 4-4 on the season, Hawkins said it was a “death blow” to the team’s playoff chances, but here they come, making it an interesting argument for the FCS committee.

“We knew our backs were against the wall,” Larison said of the NAU setback. “I don’t think anyone questions the talent on this team. We know we can play good football. We believe in each other. We haven’t reached our ceiling. We haven’t played our best game.”

UCD led 17-0 at the half on Larison scoring runs of 3 and 7 yards and Hunter Ridley’s 42-yard field goal. The Aggies limited the Hornets to 27 yards rushing on 20 carries over four quarters, and they stopped Sacramento State on fourth down five times on six attempts.

Teddye Buchanan had two interceptions for UCD,. He and Larison embraced the Causeway Classic trophy made of concrete taken from the Yolo Causeway. UCD leads the series 47-23.

Carson Conklin started the first half for the Hornets and passed for 129 yards, missing a touchdown strike by a hair to All-American Marshal Martin. Kaiden Bennett started the second half and passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Carson Conklin (17) attempts to pass downfield as UC Davis Aggies linebacker Nick Eaton (53) puts on pressure in the first half of the Causeway Classic on Saturday at UC Davis Health Stadium.

“Frustrating would be the word for everybody,” Hornets coach Andy Thompson said of the loss. “But our guys played hard. They’ve given everything to Sacramento State. Very proud of their effort and attitude. Losing, it’s not a great feeling.”

Hawkins was in good spirits afterward, saying he enjoyed the downpour that carried into the second half. This is the same fellow who grew up in the northern part of the state, playing football in mud. He has been moved by the grit of his surging Aggies, who were again without injured defensive anchors in nose tackle Chubba Maae, cornerback Jehiel Budgett and All-American safety Rex Connors.

“I was inspired, which is what I told them in the locker room, but more for the bigger game of life,” Hawkins said. “You get knocked around in life. To finish with three straight wins, to have really great players out, that’s what I was most proud about, of how we finished. Later in life, if you’re getting your teeth knocked in, they can think about this — one foot forward. It’s not always easy; not always going to be rosy. You want to be a finisher. If you’re a finisher, you’ll be ahead of most of the population.”

Back to the mustaches. Said Hawkins: “This is the worst piece of hair. Good news is I have a lot of hair on my head, but not much on my face. It’s staying. It’s on.”