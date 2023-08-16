What is inflation and how is it calculated? UK rate falls to 6.8%

UK inflation is sinking back to close to what it was in February last year (Julien Behal/PA Wire)

The UK’s annual inflation rate fell from 7.9 per cent to 6.8 per cent in July, after energy prices fell.

Prices are now rising at their slowest rate since February 2022 when inflation was 6.2 per cent and are going up less quickly than wages on average. The smaller increase is fuelling hopes that the worst of the cost of living crisis could be over.

The fall will also ease the pressure on the Bank of England to continue hiking interest rates although at least one more increase is expected next month from the current rate of 5.25 per cent.

Inflation was measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) method and figures were released on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The decisive action we’ve taken to tackle inflation is working, and the rate now stands at its lowest level since February last year. But while price rises are slowing, we’re not at the finish line. We must stick to our plan to halve inflation this year and get it back to the 2 per cent target as soon as possible.”

But what is inflation and what does it mean for wages and mortgages?

What is inflation?

Inflation is a measure of the rate at which the prices of goods and services increase. It can occur when prices rise due to increases in production costs, such as raw materials and wages.

For example, if a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 5p compared with a year earlier, then milk inflation is five per cent.

A surge in demand for products and services can cause inflation, as consumers are willing to pay more for the product.

What causes inflation?

There are various factors that can drive up prices or inflation in an economy. Typically, inflation results from an increase in production costs or demand for products and services.

In the short term, high inflation can also be the result of people having a lot of surplus cash, or accessing a lot of credit and wanting to spend.

Despite consumers receiving little to no benefit from inflation, investors can profit if they hold assets in markets affected by it. For example, those who have invested in energy companies might see a rise in their stock prices if energy prices are rising.

The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is still hoping the target of a 2 per cent inflation rate can be reached this year (PA Wire)

How is inflation calculated?

Inflation is calculated by measuring changes in the cost of living, and the official method used is the CPI. It is worked out by measuring the price of a “basket of goods” and services we use every day. This basket includes everything from the price of eggs to how much an e-book costs.

It is determined by the annual Family Expenditure Survey, a voluntary survey of about 6,000 people conducted by the ONS. It helps to determine the percentage of people’s incomes that are spent on different things. The results differ every year to reflect people’s shopping habits.

Once the survey results are in, the Government checks the prices of the 1,000 most common goods in the UK every month. The percentage changes in the price of individual goods and services are noted.

Percentage increases in price are then multiplied by the weighting the particular product category has been given, which shows how much it is affecting consumer budgets.

How does inflation work?

Inflation occurs when prices rise across the economy, decreasing the purchasing power of money. It refers to the broad increase in prices across a sector or industry, and ultimately a country’s entire economy.

Inflation can become a destructive force in an economy if it is allowed to get out of hand and rise dramatically.

Unchecked inflation can topple a country’s economy, as it did in 2018, when Venezuela’s inflation rate hit more than 1,000,000 per cent a month. This caused the economy to collapse and forced countless citizens to flee the country.

Inflation slowed in July amid a fall in energy costs and easing food prices (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

What does inflation mean for mortgages?

Rising inflation will have an impact on homeowners but how much depends on the terms of their mortgage.

The Bank of England may increase interest rates to try to slow inflation when it rises.

As a result, when interest rates rise, mortgages can become more expensive, although this will depend on their type.

People who have tracker mortgages, which track a base rate (usually the Bank of England’s), will see their interest rates rise a month after the Bank of England increases the base rate.

Meanwhile, people on fixed-rate mortgages won’t be affected immediately. These mortgages fix the interest rate a homeowner will pay for a certain length of time – usually two years or five years.

Once a tracker or fixed mortgage comes to an end, lenders can put borrowers on a standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage. This means mortgage payments could change each month, depending on the rate.

What does inflation mean for wages?

When inflation rises – and when wages don’t keep up – it affects the real value of pay. This means that wages don’t stretch as far as they used to.

This latest announcement means prices are now rising at their slowest rate since February 2022 and are also going up less quickly than wages meaning that most people are getting better off for the first time since October 2021.

On August 15 the ONS revealed that average basic pay surged by a record 7.8 per cent in the three months to June.