Cause of Death Revealed for Mass. Parents, Teenage Daughter Found After 'Deadly Incident of Domestic Violence'

The deceased family members were discovered by police at their residence last Thursday

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey addressed the Kamal family deaths in a press conference on Friday

A couple and their teenage daughter who were found dead at their home in Dover, Massachusetts last Thursday died by murder-suicide, authorities have determined.

The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57, Teena Kamal, 54, and Arianna Kamal, 18, were discovered on Thursday night in "a deadly incident of domestic violence," the Dover Police Department confirmed last week. A firearm was found by Rakesh at the time, police added in a press conference Friday.

It was announced on Tuesday that Rakesh shot and killed his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself, in a statement from the Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, per NBC10 Boston and CBS News Boston.

The causes of death were revealed following preliminary results of autopsies of the Kamal family.

Rick Kamal

Related: Mass. Parents, Teenage Daughter Found Dead in Apparent 'Deadly Incident of Domestic Violence'

Prosecutors stated that the gun used in the incident was a .40-caliber Glock 22 and it was not registered to Rakesh, nor did he have a license for it.

An investigation is ongoing as testing on the gun continues. A final autopsy report is expected in a few weeks, authorities stated, per NBC10 Boston and CBS News Boston.

The bodies of the Kamal family were discovered by police after they were called to the family’s residence by a relative who had come to check on them. Police were dispatched at around 7:24 p.m. local time on Thursday to the home on Wilson's Way, where they found the deceased family members.



Teena Kamal

"It's clear that this is a confined situation to this individual dwelling, and there's no threat to the other residents of the town," Morrissey said in the press conference Friday.



In a statement released ahead of the news conference, the DA's office believed the evidence at the scene “does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence.”

Story continues

"It is not believed that there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to this incident,” the DA’s Office added.

A rep for the Norfolk District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Arianna Kamal

Related: Pa. Man Kills Wife Before Turning Gun on Himself, Leaving 5 Children Behind Days Before Christmas

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Ariana was a student at Middlebury College and graduated last summer. She was described as “a sweet, smart, kind young woman who was just beginning to realize her full potential” by members of the college, Morriesy stated in the press conference on Friday, per NBC10 Boston.

It was also shared, per the outlet, that her mother Teena acted as head of the institution's parents association, and was “a committed and caring advocate for both parents and students at Milton."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.