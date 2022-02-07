Caught in the rental trap, we tried to turn our flat into a co-op. Here’s what we learned

Ruby Lott-Lavigna
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: IBL/REX/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: IBL/REX/Shutterstock

This kind of homeownership is a sustainable solution to the housing crisis – but it’s not easy in today’s property market


My home, like many people’s, is a place of solace and comfort. It’s somewhere I’ve worked through the end of a long-term relationship, hosted parties, waged an ongoing war with a squirrel in my garden and housed my extensive condiment collection. Despite my emotional ties to this place, I do not own it. Like the other 13 million people in the UK who rent, that puts me in a permanently precarious situation. I am at the behest of a landlord, who can evict me for no reason, at any time.

In this state of uncertainty, you can be reminded of your powerlessness at any moment. That moment came for me and my housemates towards the end of last year, when we found out that our landlords were considering selling. So what did three young professionals with no rich benefactors but an unusually large understanding of housing policy do? We decided to try to turn our house into a cooperative.

Related: Most Tory voters want more affordable housing stock, finds poll

The housing cooperative movement has become a striking alternative to a profit-driven housing market. In simple terms, turning a house into a co-op brings a property under collective ownership, where members can come and go and ensure that a house remains under not-for-profit ownership in perpetuity. Once the cost of the property has been paid off, rents in the co-op can drop to the minimal levels needed to fund repairs and other minor costs, forming a home that can be rented affordably and well below market rate. It’s also sustainable – any surplus rent saved can be used to get other housing co-ops off the ground.

The modern cooperative movement has origins in 19th-century England and France, with one of the first housing cooperatives appearing in Spotland Road, Rochdale, in 1861. Cooperatives are still found across the world today (in Sweden, 23% of homes are cooperatives). Here in the UK, however, the sector is far smaller and the movement has slowed over the past 50 years. There have been some notable exceptions, and cooperatives have received some political support from the Green party. But in the UK, there are are mere 685 housing co-operatives in total. The low figures are partly due to the immense rise in property prices since the 1980s, coupled with a lack of government support and a cultural obsession with private homeownership.

Advice on the process of creating a co-op is often outdated. There are some archaic guides, usually written in the early millennium around the birth of the internet. A 2003 guide by Radical Routes recommends, endearingly, fundraising “to cover telephone, postage and stationery” costs. The lack of recent guidance on how to create your own co-op points to a struggling movement.

However, it is far from impossible. If you already have a property in mind, the first step is building a business plan – which in its most basic form is a spreadsheet that works out the projected cost of the project (though at a final stage this becomes slightly more complex). This business plan would include the cost of paying back a mortgage, paying other costs such as stamp duty and ground rent (if it’s a leasehold), bills and housing insurance.

Ethical lenders such as Triodos Bank will lend you 70% of the cost of the property against your normal rent, rather than your collective incomes, so you’re probably going to have to find the money for the other 30% yourself. That’s another row in the spreadsheet. At the end, you divide this number by the number of tenants, and you create an estimated monthly rent. You’ll need to get the landlords to agree to sell at an affordable price – potentially slightly below market rate (you are saving them estate agent fees, guaranteeing a chain-free sale and making them feel morally righteous, after all). After that, you incorporate the cooperative with a name, and register it for a small fee with the help of cooperative organisations such as Catalyst Collective. With all the above, you must then apply for a mortgage, find that 20% or fundraise for it, create co-op rules, and finally, buy the house. Ta-da: you have a co-op.

Related: How co-operative housing gave me the peace of mind I thought I’d never find | Rosie Collington

In many ways, it’s a perfect solution to the housing crisis. By increasing the cooperative housing stock, co-ops create more affordable rooms and reduce the number of private tenancies that statistically are of a poorer standard, subject to unregulated rent hikes and no-fault evictions. They also ensure the house remains something for people to live in rather than an asset (a concept that has bemused many friends of mine). In sentimental terms, tenants suddenly regain control over the space. In London, where rent can make up 38% of renters’ incomes (or more if you’re young), it’s one of the few prospects for stable, affordable living.

Of course, building a cooperative is not easy in today’s housing market. Historically, fundraising 20% of a property’s value was achievable. Indeed, many co-ops began as squats. Today, when house prices in the capital are 448% higher than in 1971, it’s crippling. By our calculations, we may have to find at least £100,000 upfront in order to turn our home into a cooperative, on top of the monthly costs to pay off the mortgage, stamp duty and other associated costs. That would bring up our monthly rent by hundreds of pounds, making the prospect unviable.

Right now, turning our house into a co-op seems like an unrealistic prospect. Our landlords are receptive to the idea but of course would like to realise the best price for their property. The motivation to find some small way to evade the crippling housing crisis in this country is overwhelming, and between the Trello cards and Excel spreadsheets, I’m trying not to give up hope on our housing co-op just yet.

• Ruby Lott-Lavigna is a senior staff writer at Vice UK


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team GB’s youngest athlete Kirsty Muir soars into freestyle finals

    Kirsty Muir, 17, has been described as a ‘once-in-a-generation athlete’.

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Canadian figure skater Messing awaiting negative COVID-19 tests in Canada

    BEIJING — Keegan Messing's Olympic Games are in jeopardy. The 30-year-old isn't with Canada's figure skating team at the Beijing Olympics, as he waits to clear COVID-19 testing to travel. The delay means Messing, who captured his first Canadian title last month, won't be in Beijing in time for the team event, which begins with the short programs on Friday. The Canadian Olympic Committee hopes he'll get the green light in time to skate in the men's singles competition, which begins with the short

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Canada-Russia Olympic women's hockey game in Beijing starts late, with masks

    BEIJING — Canada's 6-1 win over Russia in Olympic women's hockey Monday featured the strange visual of players on both teams wearing masks under their cages after a delayed puck drop. Sarah Fillier, Jamie Lee Rattray, Sarah Nurse, Rebecca Johnston, Erin Ambrose and captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored for Canada, which caps Pool A against the United States in a battle of 3-0 teams Tuesday. Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 11 of 12 shots for the win in her first start of the tournament. Anna