Caught On The Fly: News Anchor Swallows Insect During Live Broadcast – Video

Talk about poise. Farah Nasser, a host on Canada’s Global News, kept on track after swallowing a wayward bug during a live broadcast. “Sharing because we all need a laugh these days,” she later tweeted, alongside a clip of the moment. “I swallowed a fly on air today.”

Nasser was talking about flooding in Pakistan when the incident happened. After a grimace and a quick throat-clearing, she resumed as though nothing had happened.

“I could feel it fluttering in the back of my throat as I finished that introduction,” she told CNN in an interview.

CNN anchors Victbugor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota appreciated the professionalism required, with Camerota calling for Nasser to get an Edward R. Murrow Award. “right now!” .

Earlier this month, a televised news conference saw Ontario, Canada Premier Doug Ford swallowing a bee at a news conference.

While introducing a top story during a recording of Global National, anchor Farah Nasser suddenly stopped mid-read to clear her throat after she says she swallowed a fly, but quickly continued without a sweat. Also see: https://t.co/RCw1drMdni pic.twitter.com/W2VYmdFarx — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) August 30, 2022

