Cattle Feeder Panels Market is Predicted to Rise from USD 6,190 Million in 2023 to USD 11,619 Million by 2033 as Per Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United Kingdom accounts for 7% CAGR in the cattle feeder panels market by 2033. Automation and system integration are still essential elements in reducing costs and increasing output for cattle feeder panels

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to FMI, the cattle feeder panels market is likely to be US$ 6,190 million in 2023 and predicted to reach US$ 11,619 million in 2033. Demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% over the projected period.

The demand for cattle feeder panels benefits from the increasing demand for dairy products around the world. Dairy farmers are adopting cattle feeder panels frequently than other forms of housing, as they are cheaper and easier to install.

The cattle feeder panels are currently quite small, but it is growing swiftly due to increased demand among farmers. Farmers have recently boosted their investment in cattle feeder panels in order to better manage their herds and improve the efficiency of their operations.

Using high-tech, automated feeder panels is becoming increasingly popular, since it increases productivity and lowers the cost of feeding cattle. Additionally, there is a stronger focus on innovative solutions that support worker and livestock safety.

The market is developing as a result of the increased availability of premium feeder panels. Many cattle feeder panels producers now choose premium panels, as they are designed to last longer and provide increased durability.

Manufacturers are now able to customize feeder panels to meet their specific needs. This has also aided in the market's expansion, as manufacturers have been able to find feeder panels that adequately fulfill their requirements.

The government's measures to promote productive and sustainable agricultural methods is another factor driving up demand for cow feeder panels.

Key Takeaways

  • In 2022, the US dominated the cattle feeder panels market, with a share of 29.7%.

  • The cattle feeder panels sector increased at a 5.8% CAGR between 2016 and 2022, citing FMI's study.

  • The expansion in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 5.2% by 2033. China’s market is likely to generate a share of US$ 877.1 million by 2033.

  • Japan's cattle feeder panels market share was 4.4% in 2022 due to financial incentives.

  • Between 2023 and 2033, the cattle feeder panels market is likely to increase in India at 4% CAGR, respectively.

  • The expansion in the UK is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 7% by 2033. The UK's market is expected to generate a share of US$ 1,012.4 million by 2033.

  • Germany’s cattle feeder panels market share is 18.7%, with the worth of US$ 1,088.9 million in 2022.

  • Australia’s cattle feeder panels business share is 2.3%, with the worth of US$ 131.4 million in 2022.

Key Manufacturers of Cattle Feeder Panels
Startups in the cattle feeder panels sector are introducing novel ideas and innovations. Additionally, they reduce feed waste and make it easier for livestock to get feed. Businesses like EZ Feeder, FeedMaster, and Feedlot Panels have seen a rise in revenue as more farmers employ the technology.

Recently, the market has seen an accessory trend. Producers of cattle feeder panels are focusing on a new, more productive product line.

For instance,

  • In 2018, Big Valley unveiled a new line of cattle feeder panels that are designed to be durable, trustworthy, and easy to operate.

  • Customers of Sturdy Built have the choice to remotely watch and regulate the feed flow through their feeders. Customers of American Feeder, Inc. are able to transfer the same portable feeder panel throughout the pasture.

Market segments covered in cattle feeder panels market analysis

By Length:

  • Up to 6 Feet

  • 6-12 Feet

  • More than 12 Feet

By Feeding Positions:

  • Up to 5

  • 5 to10

  • More than 10

By Application:

  • Livestock Industry

  • Private Farm

  • Other

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis
3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis
3.5. Supply Chain Analysis.....

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries

