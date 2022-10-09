CATS will suspend light rail, streetcar services next weekend for maintenance

Passengers won’t be able to ride Charlotte’s light rail and streetcar lines next weekend while the Charlotte Area Transit System temporarily shuts down both services for preventative maintenance.

The work will start Saturday, Oct. 15 and allow crews to perform necessary improvements to the rail system, including track work and grade crossing repairs, CATS said in a news release Friday. The Blue Line is CATS’ light rail system. Its streetcar is the Gold Line.

“Performing regular rail maintenance is vital to preserving CATS’ rail system for years to come,” the news release said.

All rail lines will open at 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

During the pause in service, CATS will provide LYNX Connector and CityLYNX Connector buses to all light rail and streetcar stops. Each station will have signage to direct riders to the nearest bus stop.

Riders can find more information on the rail suspension on CATS’ website.