Cats to be rewarded for lockdown contribution in celebrity awards ceremony

Cats who have enriched their owners’ lives during lockdown are to be recognised in a special awards ceremony.

The Alternative Cat Awards 2020, which are being supported by comedian Bob Mortimer, are being organised by Cats Protection and will see the winning pets chosen by a range of celebrity judges.

The awards will recognise the special bonds between cats and their owners, like Indra and Gem (Cats Protection) More

Categories include Purrfect Teamwork, which celebrates “the bond between cats and their owners working or studying during the lockdown period” and Mischievous Moggy, which will reward pets who have “performed challenges or been a source of entertainment during lockdown”.

There are also categories to recognise older cats – above the age of 11 – those with disabilities or health issues, and cats that have been newly adopted from a rescue organisation this year.

Any cat owners hoping to nominate their pet should post a video to Twitter or Instagram using the the hashtag #AlternativeCatAwards, as well as one of the five categories: #PurinaPurrfectTeamwork, #MischievousMoggy, #SeniorKitizen, #PurrfectlyImperfect or #BestNewcomer.

Among the celebrities judging the entrants will be former England goalkeeper David Seaman, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips and TV host Anthea Turner.

Cat-loving comedian Mortimer will announce the winner of People’s Choice award, to be voted for by the public from the category winners, which will be announced on September 17.

Shooting Stars host Mortimer is a cat owner himself and a long-standing supporter of Cats Protection.