CATL becomes the first cell manufacturer received Volkswagen Group's test lab qualification certificate in the world

NINGDE, China, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- The cell test lab of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) was granted the lithium-ion battery cell testing qualification certificate by Volkswagen Group (Volkswagen) on June 1 at CATL's headquarters in Ningde. It is the first test lab as cell manufacturer in the world to receive this certificate, showing that CATL's outstanding testing capability has been recognized by the global leading automotive manufacturer, and also strengthening the cooperation between CATL and Volkswagen Group Components.

Volkswagen has set up strict testing standards for the EV battery to pursue outstanding product quality and safety management. The standard covers scenarios of a battery's overall lifetime operation and various applications, and features higher requirements in terms of reliability, testing cycles, testing environments and the number of test samples in comparison with global industry standards.

Supported by its profound experience in the lithium-ion battery industry, the CATL cell test lab has received Volkswagen's recognition due to its superiorities in lab scale, testing capability and engineering capability. With huge investments totaling RMB 2 billion (over USD 314 million), a property of 60,000 square meters, and a team of more than 500 talents, the CATL test and validation center (to which the cell test lab belongs to) has developed a comprehensive testing ability and is able to carry out over 300 tests in materials, cells, modules, battery management system and packs regarding various aspects, including mechanisms, electrical performance, safety and reliability, etc. CATL test and validation center has also developed the vehicle-level indoor fire test ability, which makes it as the first test center in lithium-ion battery industry domestically.

The certification marks a new and impressive integration of technologies and expertise in the EV value chain, where the two companies excel. As a global renowned automobile enterprise, Volkswagen's leaders shared their thoughts based on their rich experience in vehicle manufacturing, experience which is of great help in optimizing battery design to increase a battery's safety and reliability in real-life operating scenarios in vehicles. Meanwhile, as a leader in the global lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing industry, CATL helped Volkswagen better understand battery characteristics, improve the corporate testing standard system and deliver more competitive electric vehicles.

Beyond battery testing, CATL and Volkswagen have developed a close partnership with an eye to future cooperation. Volkswagen's Group and its joint venture EV fleets of MEB and MQB platforms equipped among others with CATL batteries, and their low-voltage system with CATL 12V and 48V batteries have been mass produced. In the future, the two parties will continue to strengthen corporation, give play to their respective professional advantages, and jointly create carbon neutral-oriented products of superior quality.

About Volkswagen Group Components

As an independent corporate business unit under the umbrella of Volkswagen AG, Volkswagen Group Components is responsible for the development and manufacturing of strategic components for the Group's vehicle-producing brands. In addition, Volkswagen Group Components is responsible for the central transformation topics "Battery Cell & Battery System", "Charging & Energy", plus "Drive & Platform". Around 75,000 employees are working across 60 plants at 48 production sites. They develop and manufacture vehicle components, shape future topics such as charging infrastructure and battery recycling – and thus make a decisive contribution to the value of the Volkswagen Group, its brands and products. Thomas Schmall is CEO of Volkswagen Group Components.

About Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery systems for new energy vehicles and energy storage systems. In the year of 2020, CATL's EV battery consumption volume ranks No.1 in the world for four consecutive years, according to SNE Research.

Headquartered in Ningde, China, CATL has established battery production bases in Ningde (Fujian Province); Liyang (Jiangsu Province); Xining (Qinghai Province); Yibin (Sichuan Province), and Zhaoqing (Guangdong Province). Now CATL is expanding globally, and has opened subsidiaries in Munich (Germany); Paris (France); Yokohama (Japan); and Detroit (USA). Its European production base, located in Erfurt, Germany, is currently under construction. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750.

For more information, please visit http://www.catl.com.

Media Enquiries:

Will Lee: +86 15814088881, wei.li@catl.com
Elaine Huang +86 19959359083, HuangYiL@catl.com

