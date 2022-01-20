The Cathy Stubbs Team Is the Presenting Sponsor of the Inaugural Sugar Land Arts Fest

Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation
·2 min read

CATHY STUBBS | CEO | The Cathy Stubbs Team

CATHY STUBBS | CEO | The Cathy Stubbs Team
CATHY STUBBS | CEO | The Cathy Stubbs Team
CATHY STUBBS | CEO | The Cathy Stubbs Team

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation is proud to announce Cathy Stubbs, a 30-year resident of Sugar Land and a real estate expert, as the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Sugar Land Arts Fest.

The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and the City of Sugar Land will celebrate the annual event's first year at the award-winning Smart Financial Centre Plaza on April 23 and 24, 2022.

The announcement was made by Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation President Tim Stubenrouch, who said, "We are pleased to welcome Cathy Stubbs as the Presenting Sponsor of our 2022 Festival. She is a long-time supporter of the arts, and we look forward to working with her."

Sugar Land Arts Fest is a unique, two-day event featuring 75+ local and traveling artists showcasing their handcrafted works. It will be the perfect opportunity to explore the arts and enjoy the local culture. The state-of-the-art Smart Financial Centre Plaza is a beautiful environment for an arts festival. The partnership with the City of Sugar Land and numerous community partners means that this Arts Festival expects to be the top event on the region's calendar.

Presenting Sponsor Cathy Stubbs said, "I have a creative side and I enjoy the arts in all forms. The arts create an essential layer to the community that is necessary for allowing expression and ideas to be shared. Because there is so much to fall in love with in this community, the home buying process can feel overwhelming, and that is where I step in. I am proud to be a longtime sponsor of the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and so excited to be the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Sugar Land Art Festival!"

Sugar Land, Texas, is known for hosting some of the best events in the region, and we look forward to you joining us.

Be the first to know about tickets, schedules, and more by following the SLAF on social media: @SugarLandArtsFest on Instagram and Facebook, and @SLartsfest on Twitter.

Ticket sales open Feb. 1, 2022. For more general or sponsorship information, please visit www.sugarlandartsfest.com.

Cathy Stubbs is a luxury listing agent with Keller Williams Southwest. For more information about Cathy and the Cathy Stubbs Team, please visit www.cathystubbs.com.

Contact:

Beth Wolf. Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation

Phone:

+1 (713) 478 3831

Email:

press@sugarlandartsfest.com

Related Images






Image 1: CATHY STUBBS | CEO | The Cathy Stubbs Team


Cathy Stubbs



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Speed skating Olympians Blondin, Dubreuil front Canada's long track team for Beijing

    Eight men and eight women's speed skaters will attempt to build on Canada's storied long track history at the Olympics that includes 37 medals when they compete next month in Beijing. Ivanie Blondin, a two-time world champion in the women's mass start, and reigning men's 500-metre world champion Laurent Dubreuil are among nine veteran Winter Games athletes headed to China. The Canadian squad earned an impressive total of 24 World Cup podium finishes during Olympic qualifying. "I am heading there

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • No title defense for No. 1: Djokovic deported from Australia

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Instead of starting the defense of his Australian Open title on Monday, Novak Djokovic was on his way home, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open — including three in a row — and was scheduled to play in the main stadium to conclude Day 1 of the tournament. But the No. 1-ranked player in men's tennis had to be deported from Australia after three Federal Court