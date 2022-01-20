The Cathy Stubbs Team Is the Presenting Sponsor of the Inaugural Sugar Land Arts Fest

CATHY STUBBS | CEO | The Cathy Stubbs Team

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation is proud to announce Cathy Stubbs, a 30-year resident of Sugar Land and a real estate expert, as the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Sugar Land Arts Fest.

The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and the City of Sugar Land will celebrate the annual event's first year at the award-winning Smart Financial Centre Plaza on April 23 and 24, 2022.

The announcement was made by Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation President Tim Stubenrouch, who said, "We are pleased to welcome Cathy Stubbs as the Presenting Sponsor of our 2022 Festival. She is a long-time supporter of the arts, and we look forward to working with her."

Sugar Land Arts Fest is a unique, two-day event featuring 75+ local and traveling artists showcasing their handcrafted works. It will be the perfect opportunity to explore the arts and enjoy the local culture. The state-of-the-art Smart Financial Centre Plaza is a beautiful environment for an arts festival. The partnership with the City of Sugar Land and numerous community partners means that this Arts Festival expects to be the top event on the region's calendar.

Presenting Sponsor Cathy Stubbs said, "I have a creative side and I enjoy the arts in all forms. The arts create an essential layer to the community that is necessary for allowing expression and ideas to be shared. Because there is so much to fall in love with in this community, the home buying process can feel overwhelming, and that is where I step in. I am proud to be a longtime sponsor of the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and so excited to be the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Sugar Land Art Festival!"

Sugar Land, Texas, is known for hosting some of the best events in the region, and we look forward to you joining us.

Be the first to know about tickets, schedules, and more by following the SLAF on social media: @SugarLandArtsFest on Instagram and Facebook, and @SLartsfest on Twitter.

Ticket sales open Feb. 1, 2022. For more general or sponsorship information, please visit www.sugarlandartsfest.com.

Cathy Stubbs is a luxury listing agent with Keller Williams Southwest. For more information about Cathy and the Cathy Stubbs Team, please visit www.cathystubbs.com.

Contact: Beth Wolf. Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation Phone: +1 (713) 478 3831 Email: press@sugarlandartsfest.com

