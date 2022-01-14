Catholic schools getting new computers, smart boards

The Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to purchase new computers and smart boards for schools across the division.

“We have recognized (that) smart boards have reached the end of their lives and now are at the point where they’re not supportable for instructional needs,” secretary treasurer for MHCBE, Greg MacPherson, said during the meeting. “The staff computers within the division right now are under-powered and outdated for the exiting needs. In some cases, the slowness of the computers are creating significant instructional challenges for teachers.”

Several options were considered as to how to address the worn-out equipment, MacPherson stated, however replacement was determined to be the best course of action.

Smart board replacement and instillation will cost approximately $650,000. Computer replacement will cost approximately $425,000. Funds from the 2021/22 Infrastructure Maintenance and Renewal Program will be used to cover some of the cost, as approved by Alberta Education.

Replacement is expected to begin in spring or summer. Notre Dame Academy will be the first school in the division to receive new equipment after a review found it most in need. Following Notre Dame, replacement priority will be determined by MHCBE’s IT department.

KENDALL KING, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News