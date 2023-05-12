Catholic schools Edwin Parr nominee teaches at St. Francis

Derek Whitson from St. Francis Xavier School is the Edwin Parr nominee this year for the Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education.

Whitson teaches Grade 5/6 and is the lead instructor of the sports academy at the school, and he was recognized at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“It’s a great honour to be recognized for something you love to do. I love going to work, there are great staff and great students,” said Whitson. He enjoys seeing how excited the kids are each day when they come into school. Watching them grow throughout the year is a highlight of teaching.

“They have quirky stories and they have fun things to say. If they are having fun in a safe environment, that makes me happy at the end of the day.”

Whitson is modest about his background, only saying he has a general background in sports. He is a two-time Paralympian and while completing his degree represented the Rattlers in golf. His work within the community includes the non-profit organization Medicine Hat Adaptive Sport and Recreation, which he started with his wife Tara Chisholm.

Principal Ryan Irving recruited Whitson to work with the Sports Academy at the school last year and explained Whitson oversees the academy and decides what sports are going to be done and where.

“It’s multi-sport, we do a little bit of everything. Especially with Derek’s background of working with different companies around town. He has a really good background of knowing who to work with and how to work with them.”

Irving put Whitson’s name forward to become the Edwin Parr nominee, not only for the hard work he puts into the classroom each day but also for all the volunteer hours he puts in. Right after the presentation, Whitson had to rush off to another community commitment.

SAMANTHA JOHNSON, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News