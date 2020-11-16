Catholic School District cancels extracurriculars, faces sub shortage as 4,000 staff and students isolate

The Calgary Catholic School District has put a stop to all extracurricular activities as of Monday, after almost 6,000 students and teachers went into self-isolation due to having a close contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents on Nov. 13, the district announced that only regularly scheduled credit courses would be happening in its schools, due to a "steady incline" of cases in its geographic area.

The decision would be re-evaluated in a few weeks, the letter said, and in the meantime it would serve as a short-term sacrifice in an attempt to reverse the curve.

According to the district's chief superintendent, Bryan Szumlas, who was interviewed on the Calgary Eyeopener, the situation improved slightly over the weekend. The number of self-isolating staff and students shrank to about 4,000 by Monday morning.

Szumlas was grateful for the decrease — the district had 119 students and 16 staff members who were positive for COVID-19 on Monday — but noted the board has a priority to flatten the curve, and that involves taking measures that limit the potential for exposure and transmission.

"I'm a big fan of extracurriculars, and not only athletics, but also the fine arts and drama and all these things that are going on. So [cutting programs] makes me deeply sad," Szumlas said.

"But, you know, it really wasn't that hard of a decision because safety comes first, and we want to ensure all of our students and staff are safe."

Isolating teachers leaves gap for subs

When COVID-19 impacts a school, the board has to mobilize and respond quickly, Szumlas said.

If a student is identified as a positive case, the schools work with Alberta Health Services (AHS) and trace back what classes they were in, which can send many kids into isolation.

The custodial staff is notified, so that classrooms can be deep cleaned where positive individuals have been.

It is a process that requires the school administration and office staff to respond extremely fast, Szumlas said.

"They're kind of like firefighters, in some ways. When they get that call, they need to respond quickly and put out the fire by notifying all of these parents and students that they need to go into isolation," he said.

Teachers who go into isolation usually continue to teach online and from home, while a substitute teacher fills their place in school, so that students taking different classes with the same teacher won't have their schedules disrupted.

Though the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) has been able to acquire coverage for about 88 per cent of its absences with substitutes, there is an unfilled gap of about 10 per cent.

"One thing that we've learned dealing with COVID-19 is that things change minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day," Szumlas said.

"[The numbers] have been on a steady, steady climb. And although I'm sharing this morning that they've gone down a tiny bit, that may change by noon today."

School year not sustainable, ATA president says

Other school districts in the Calgary area have expressed that they will soon likely have unfilled gaps, too.

