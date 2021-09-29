Catholic Division utilizing rapid testing for athletics travel

High school athletics have resumed for the 2021-2022 school year with football, volleyball and soccer already underway. The Prince Albert Catholic School Division is part of a rapid testing pilot project for students who are competing.

“We are happy that high school athletics is in full swing. We are pleased about that,” director of education Lorel Trumier said.

“We do work with Parkland Ambulance community paramedics who come and support the self administration of the tests and be there to support any students or staff around that,” Trumier said.

She explained that the rapid testing occurs within 24 hours of their trip and can also occur the same day.

“Some of them they are going to occur the day before the end of the school day just so that there is a sense that nobody has been exposed to the virus that would attend the trip because they will be on the school bus or transportation buses that they are using together or they may stay at a location to play in Swift Current as an example,” Trumier said.

She explained that this is part of the division's work to be proactive in keeping students and staff safe.

“We know that our extra curricular is a voluntary participation so students that don't want to participate they don't have to it's not necessary. But those who want to participate need to make sure that they are keeping our community and themselves as well as the people around them as safe as possible,” Trumier said.

During the board of education's regular meeting on Monday trustees also received an update on high school athletics that the division will be participate in all extracurricular on a voluntary basis for students and staff.

As well in the memo received by the board as information the board was informed that a letter was received Sept. 8 from the Saskatchewan High School Athletics Association (SHSAA) thanking the division and Ecole St. Mary High School for allowing teacher Nathan Noble to serve on the SHSAA board of directors.

Noble is a Section 3 Representative which has additional responsibilities and the memo expressing appreciation for Noble taking on the role in the SHSAA.

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald