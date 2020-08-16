Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario releases back-to-school plan

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario has released its back-to-school plan.

The district, which operates 42 schools in eight counties surrounding Ottawa, plans to have high school students operate under a 'quadmester structure' with shortened days, while elementary school students will attend classes five days a week, using a regular schedule.

Elementary school students will also participate in 60 minutes of online learning each day.

According to the board, there may be limits to the number of students allowed in each class or within a school at the same time.

Secondary students using 'quadmester' structure

Secondary schools students will only have in-person classes between 8:10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. each day, but will be subject to a "quadmester" structure. That structure allows students to complete two courses every nine-week cycle.

The model will allow "classroom cohorts" — or bubbles — to help keep smaller groups of students apart, the board said.

Each day will include two, two-hour classes with the first period between 8:10 and 10:10 a.m., before students switch to their second period between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

After the first nine-week quadmester, students will switch subjects, beginning their third period course at 8:10 a.m. and their fourth period course at 10:15 a.m.

High school students are also expected to learn from home for 30 minutes each afternoon and will have exams after each nine-week cycle.

Students in Grades 7 and 8 will also finish school at 12:15 p.m., the board said, adding those students are allowed to stay at school after 12:15 p.m., but are expected to have a ride home. The board said arrangements must be made with the school's principal.

Buses will run near capacity

Buses will operate at close to capacity but have additional health and safety protocols in place, the board said.

Students will also be asked to maintain physical distancing as they walk between classrooms.

Parents can choose to have their children learn remotely, but won't be able to switch their choice before Nov. 9 for the first half of the school year, or by Feb. 8 for the second half.