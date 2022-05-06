Catholic churches in Fort Worth area fear disruptions at Mass amid Roe v. Wade protests

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth released a “call for peace and vigilance” after it said it’s seen “numerous and public calls” about potential protests and “disruptions at Catholic Masses across the nation” by abortion-rights supporters.

“This type of activity is an attempt to threaten the rightful and peaceful assembly of Christians to worship and disrupt the sanctity of the holy sacrifice of the Mass,” a news release issued Friday said. “These groups are calling for people to dress in costume, carry signs and record their protests while attempting to enter churches in order to cause disruption and provocation. All of us must remain peaceful, prayerful, and recollected. Each and all of us should be more intentionally aware of our surroundings this weekend and in the coming months.”

The diocese said it’s preparing for protests and threats in response to the leak Monday night of a draft decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday, abortion-rights supporters gathered nationwide in protest of the draft decision, including in front of the Tarrant County Courthouse, where dozens demonstrated with signs and wearing shirts in support of accessible and legal abortions.

Protesters against abortion bans listen to speakers during a rally after the leaked Supreme Court opinion Tuesday, May 3, 2022, near the Tarrant County Courthouse.

CatholicVote, a Catholic advocacy organization, sent out a memo Thursday saying that a group called “Ruth Sent Us” has used its social media platforms to organize nationwide protests.

The group, whose Twitter bio says, “We rise up against a corrupt and illegitimate Supreme Court,” posted a video Tuesday of women dressed in “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes protesting at what appears to be a church and chanting, “Without this basic right, women can’t be free.”

The CatholicVote post, said that the Ruth Sent Us group published multiple TikToks and videos including one where a protester said, “For 2,000 years the Catholic Church has been an institution for the enslavement of women.”

“In the past, we might have blown off the words of these activists as empty threats. But given the recent rash of very real attacks on Catholic statues and churches, it makes sense to be cautious,” said CatholicVote Communications Director Joshua Mercer. “If they wanted, they could have just focused on the issue of abortion. But instead they chose to highlight the Catholic faith of some of the pro-life justices.”

The organization wrote that Catholics should “keep [their] eyes open.”

“These are ruthless people, and they’re looking for a confrontation,” Mercer said.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth echoed similar fears, telling its attendees to “remain calm” if they see suspicious activity.

“Immediately report it to church volunteers who are the ushers and guardian ministry members so that they can respond as directed in order to prevent confrontation and preserve and promote the safety of all,” the diocese’s statement said.