Catholic Church in England criticises Government over new lockdown

England’s Catholic Church has strongly criticised the Government for banning communal worship within the new lockdown measures, saying such gatherings have been a great help to the nation’s wellbeing throughout the pandemic.

Most religious services are banned under the winter lockdown restrictions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday and expected to last throughout November.

The Government has said weddings will not be allowed, apart from in “exceptional circumstances” – which are yet to be defined, and funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Although places of worship will be closed for communal worship, they can still be used for individual private prayer, to film services for broadcast, funerals, or as a base for essential services such as formal childcare provision, blood donation sessions or food banks.

The president and vice-president of the Catholic Church’s Bishops’ Conference, Cardinal Vincent Nichols and Archbishop Malcolm McMahon, demanded the Government explain its reasons for the ban on communal worship, saying churches had acted responsibly in enacting Covid-safe practices.

“It is… a source of deep anguish now that the Government is requiring, once again, the cessation of public communal worship,” the bishops said in a statement.

“Whilst we understand the many difficult decisions facing the Government, we have not yet seen any evidence whatsoever that would make the banning of communal worship, with all its human costs, a productive part of combating the virus.

“We ask the Government to produce this evidence that justifies the cessation of acts of public worship.

“To counter the virus we will, as a society, need to make sustained sacrifices for months to come. In requiring this sacrifice, the Government has a profound responsibility to show why it has taken particular decisions. Not doing so risks eroding the unity we need as we enter a most difficult period for our country.”

The bishops said the new lockdown would bring “hardship, distress and suffering to many”.

“Faith communities have played a vital role in sustaining personal, spiritual and mental health and encouraging vital charitable activities, which support hundreds of thousands of people in all sections of the community, especially the most vulnerable,” the bishops added.

“That critical service towards the common good of all is created and sustained by communal worship and prayer. Part of this selfless giving has been a strong ethic of responsibility in the way in which we have reopened our churches so that essential worship has been enabled.”

Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally, who chairs the Church of England’s recovery group, said she will “study the detailed regulations when they are published” and “seek clarification on how this may affect public worship”.

