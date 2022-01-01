Catherine Zeta-Jones's Bikini Picture Is Something We Can All Aspire To This New Year

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones just posted a new selfie to Instagram - and it's push us to dream of blue skies and beach weather.

'Sun’s out☀️🌞☀️🌞', she captioned the photograph of her lounging in a black bikini top. She's evidently feeling herself and she has every reason to.

The 52-year-old actor showcased an incredible physique, including very enviable toned arms. She told The Telegraph that she exercises every day.

'I have a ballet barre in my gym. I turn the music up so loud that the walls are pulsating, and I go for it for an hour.'

It clearly pays off:

She told the publication she also hula-hoops, walks on the treadmill, and uses the elliptical: 'I just try to keep the whole body working.'

She also likes to cross country ski with her husband, actor Michael Douglas.

Oh, and she definitely is an all-star hula hooper, like she told W .

Catherine’s other fitness favourites include tap dancing, swimming, tennis, and using the Peloton.

And if you’ve seen Chicago as many times as I have, you know that CZJ can tap dance like an absolute pro. Three words: All That Jazz.



All this moving leaves Catherine with a 'very healthy appetite,' she told The Telegraph .

'I eat like a horse—my mother still brings me Cadbury’s chocolate from Britain.'

But of course, the star eats mindfully and tries to limit the levels of inflammation in her body - as revealed in an interview with W.

Keep doing you, CZJ.

You Might Also Like