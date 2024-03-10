Catherine Zeta-Jones Recalls Winning Oscar in 2003 Just 10 Days Before Giving Birth to Daughter Carys

The actress was pregnant with daughter Carys when she won her 2003 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Robert Mora/Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones poses backstage during the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on March 23, 2003.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is looking back on a big moment in her career.

On Sunday, the actress, 54, shared a photo on her Instagram as she reflected on winning the Acadamy Award in 2003 for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Chicago. Zeta-Jones, who played Velma Kelly in the film, was just 10 days away from giving birth to her daughter Carys, now 20, when she won the award.

"21 years ago! Ten days before 'I gotta baby' 'I gotta Oscar' Good luck to all the nominees tonight and all future mothers!!😘," Zeta-Jones wrote in her caption, sharing a photo of herself from the night, posing with her award.

Zeta-Jones shares her two kids — son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys — with husband Michael Douglas, 79.

In August, the proud parents celebrated their son Dylan as he turned 23. "Happy birthday Dylan! May YOUR new year, bring you joy, imagination, and love," Douglas wrote, adorably ending the post, "Your biggest fan, Dad."

The actress commented, "Happy birthday my boy❤️."

In her own tribute, Zeta-Jones shared a photo of her and Dylan when he was an infant. "23 years ago today, my boy @dylan__douglas was born," she wrote.

"He is the gift that keeps on giving, over and over and over and over again. I love you my love♥️."

Earlier that spring, the couple posted in celebration of their daughter's 20th birthday, sharing tributes to her on their Instagrams. "20 years ago today my daughter Carys came in to my arms and there is not a day I haven't cherished," Zeta-Jones captioned an Instagram. "Happy birthday beautiful lady🎂♥️🎂."

Douglas also posted for his daughter, writing, "To my darling Carys, wishing you a happy birthday! Now that you are leaving your teens, may this be a wonderful New Year for you darling! I love you, Dad," he captioned his post.



