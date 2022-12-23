Catherine Zeta-Jones Raised a Real-Life Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones absolutely kills it as Morticia Addams on Netflix's new hit Wednesday, and she just revealed her secret weapon in preparing for the part: her 19-year-old daughter, Carys.

Carys Zeta Douglas, the youngest child of CZJ and Michael Douglas, apparently had a bit of a ‘creepy-kooky-mysterious-spooky, altogether ooky’ phase growing up. In a throwback video Zeta-Jones posted to Instagram on December 22, a young Carys gives a death stare to her fellow schoolchildren as they sing a “meow” song in some kind of Halloween assembly. In a striped shirt and thick black eyeliner, Carys looks every bit like everyone's favorite goth teen, especially at the end of the video, when she turns to her mom with a “can you believe these normies?” stare and sneer.

“Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. 🤣 I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.🤣 Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud🖤,” the actor wrote on Instagram, which racked up tons of likes and comments from followers agreeing the girl has a little Woe in her. (Carys herself re-posted the video to her Stories with the message “the sass.”)

Pretty sure we hear the Oscar winner snorting with laughter…

On the show, Wednesday, played to perfection by Jenna Ortega, craves distance from her mother, who loves her regardless. Carys and Catherine (and Michael), however, seem super close. Here's what the now-teenager posted for her parents' birthday (yep, they have the same birthday) last year:

(Swipe to the end for a sweet mother-daughter throwback.)

Clearly, Morticia “loves-her-kids, obsessed-with-her-husband” Addams is a role Catherine Zeta-Jones was born to play. She's also starring in the Disney Plus National Treasure series, but she's been showing up to red carpets in Addams drag all season. Who can blame her? The iconic spooky siren is a Halloween staple for a reason. Now, can Netflix officially announce season two already?

Originally Appeared on Glamour