Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Share Loving Birthday Tributes: 'I Just Lucked Out'

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones Celebrate Their Birthdays

Catherine Zeta Jones/Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are wishing each other a very happy joint birthday.

The Chicago star, 52, and The Kominsky Method actor, 77, celebrated their birthdays with sweet Instagram tributes posted to their accounts on Saturday. The married couple shares the same Sept. 25 birthday.

Douglas marked his and his wife's birthday with a throwback photo of the two of them taken at the Deauville Film Festival, the event where they first met. In the photo, Douglas wears a purple shirt and gray jacket as he raises a glass while seated next to his future wife, who sports red earrings and lips, with her hair styled in an updo.

"My first night meeting Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. I found out that she had the same birthday as me--tadaah!," Douglas wrote in his Instagram caption. "Then when I discovered she loved golf, I realized all my fantasies had come true. I've lucked out at this time in my life."

He added, "I just lucked out. I'm so impressed by her intelligence, sense of humor and work ethic. Happy Birthday Catherine- I love you so much!"

His post caught the eye of Zeta-Jones, who replied in the comments, "Love you my love. Happy Birthday. 😍😍😍😍."

The actress shared her own post to mark Sept. 25, posting a selfie with Douglas to Instagram. In the photo, Zeta-Jones wears a white top and smiles at the camera while her husband looks adoringly at her.

"Happy Birthday to me.Happy Birthday to him, Happy Birthday to my husband and his wife, Happy Birthday to me, and me, and me, and Michael. 😂😂," she captioned the photo. "Here's to more years that we can celebrate September 25th together. Love you.😘"

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have been married since 2000 and share two children: son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18. Douglas is also father to son Cameron, 42, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

The couple marked a milestone in their relationship last year, celebrating 20 years of marriage in July 2020. Because they were planning to mark the occasion during the pandemic, Zeta-Jones told PEOPLE at the time, "We won't be doing any great big party."

"Not that I'm a big party fan anyway," she continued. "It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we're not doing that until we're completely out of the woods. So I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on."