Catherine Tate seemingly hinted at Doctor Who return during This Morning interview last month

Catherine Tate seemingly hinted at her Doctor Who return during a This Morning interview last month.

On 13 April, the actor appeared on the ITV daytime show to promote her Netflix series Hard Cell.

Presenter Josie Gibson said of the series: “So that was out yesterday,” quipping: “You can catch that on Netflix yesterday.”

Vernon Kay then added: “Catch it yesterday,” to which Tate replied: “Go back in time.”

She then cheekily looked at the camera, and said: “Ooh.”

Doctor Who fans highlighted the moment on social media, wondering if her comment meant she was set to return to the BBC show as former companion Donna Noble.

Did anybody else spot this in a Catherine Tate interview from 10 days ago?!#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ros2uQnwop — Whovians Unite! 💙🌈 (@unite_whovians) April 23, 2022

Sure enough, on Sunday (15 May), the BBC announced that Tate would return to the series alongside former Time Lord star David Tennant for its 60th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking about the news, returning showrunner Russell T Davies said: “They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?

“Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback.”

Catherine Tate seemingly hinted at ‘Doctor Who’ return on ‘This Morning’ last month (ITV)

Earlier this month, Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa was announced as Jodie Whittaker’s replacement in the show’s lead role. He is set to begin his stint at the 14th Doctor in 2023.