Catherine Tate: Doctor Who was the best job ever

Catherine Tate says starring in Doctor Who is the "best job" she has ever had as she reprises her role to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary.

The first of three specials aired on Saturday to positive reviews, with Tate starring alongside David Tennant.

The actress and comedian played Donna Noble, the Doctor's mouthy companion in the popular sci-fi franchise.

She told Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday she had not been mega fan, or "whovian", before stepping into the role.

"I didn't used to watch it, I do remember Tom Baker [the fourth Doctor] with his long scarf - but I didn't used to watch it," she said.

"I have to say it's amazing to me that I'm part of this massive conglomerate, and amazing collection of experiences and that the character I play staked her claim in this story," Tate said.

Referring to the programme's showrunner and writer Russell T Davies, she said: "Still to this day I don't know why Russell thought it was good idea to put me in it, but I'm delighted.

"David [Tennant] and I have said it's 100% the best job I've ever had, and to get another bite of the cherry - extraordinary".

Tennant, who played the Doctor from 2005 to 2010, has also returned for the specials.

Catherine Tate as Donna Noble

The first special, The Star Beast, reunites Tennant and Tate before Ncuti Gatwa, of Sex Education fame, claims the keys to the Tardis in December.

In their last episode together, which aired in 2008, Donna saved the world by absorbing the Doctor's knowledge and wisdom, and would have died if the Doctor had not erased all the memories she had of him and their adventures.

Since then Donna has lived an ordinary life, is married and has a trans daughter Rose, played by Yasmin Finney, but is plagued by the sense that something is missing.

She and the Doctor are reunited in a chance encounter as a space ship - carrying an alien voiced by Miriam Margolyes - crashes in London.

Story continues

The episode has been met with positive reviews, receiving four stars from the Independent, the Guardian, the i and the Daily Telegraph.

The Guardian's Jack Seale describing the "comic chemistry" between Tennant and Tate as "absolutely faultless" and the Times' Ben Dowell calling it "fabulously realised" and "defiantly progressive".

The second anniversary special, Wild Blue Yonder, airs at 18:30 on Saturday 2 December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the third special, The Giggle- which will introduce Gatwa as the Doctor - airing on 9 December.