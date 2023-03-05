Catherine O'Hara reunites with Schitt's Creek bebe Dan Levy at Paris Fashion Week

From Schitt's Creek to Paris.

Dan Levy reunited with his Schitt's Creek mom Catherine O'Hara at Paris Fashion Week, and not a single enchilada was on site. Series co-creator and star Levy shared a selfie with O'Hara from the front row of Loewe's F/W 2023 runway show on Friday, simply captioning the photo with an emoji holding back happy tears.

O'Hara played the eccentric Rose matriarch Moira on Levy and father Eugene Levy's Emmy-winning series, which centered on a wealthy family — patriarch and video store magnate Johnny (Eugene Levy) and former soap opera star wife Moira, as well as pampered children David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) — who suddenly find themselves broke and setting up roots at their one remaining asset: a small town called Schitt's Creek, which they previously purchased as a joke.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara at Loewe Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 3, 2023 at Chateau de Vincennes in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara at Paris Fashion Week

The sitcom ran for six seasons between 2015 and 2020 and also starred Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Sarah Levy, and Noah Reid. It also took home wins at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Dan Levy told PEOPLE last year that a potential film reunion was "TBD with an exclamation mark." The co-creator said, "The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there. I think it just comes down to making sure that it's the right story to tell. And I think we're also proud of the work we did on Schitt's. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is."

schitts-creek

Pop Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, and Chris Elliott on 'Schitt's Creek'

"I think when you have an audience that's paid attention to you for 80 episodes of a television show, the last thing you want is to put something out that makes them think this feels like a cash grab," he added. "And that's not what we're about. So TBD, but a TBD with an exclamation mark on the end."

Story continues

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: