Catherine Deneuve — Who Knows a Good Armhole — Designed a Capsule for A.P.C.

Given that Catherine Deneuve has worn the crème de la crème of couture throughout her legendary career, it comes as no surprise to hear A.P.C. founder Jean Touitou say that “she knows her fabrics” and “knows cuts as well.”

The French actress has designed a concise wardrobe headlined by a “Belle de Jour”-esque navy suit, a khaki jacket and skirt ensemble, and a paisley blouse. Carrying the label A.P.C. C.D., the pieces drop in A.P.C. stores today.

Touitou and Deneuve are neighbors in Paris, and Touitou insists the idea of collaborating “came to us naturally.” He encountered an exacting partner in the design project who spelled out exactly what she wanted.

“If a drawing doesn’t reflect her words, her reaction is as cordial as it is sharp,” Touitou related. “With a friendly yet reproving look, she simply says, ‘This jacket doesn’t work, the armhole is too low and the shoulder a bit too large.’”

Deneuve also worked on accessories, yielding a pair of gold sandals, green faux snakeskin pumps, two bags, a wallet and a scented candle anointed Fabienne after her middle name.

Founded in 1987, A.P.C. has recently unfurled a series of small collaborations it calls “interactions.” Deneuve is its seventh guest designer after the likes of Goop, Braindead and stylist Suzanne Koller, also implicated in the Deneuve project for the styling of campaign visuals by Karim Sadli.

A.P.C. said it gave Deneuve “total creative freedom” and the run of its workshops and fabric inventory, “inviting her to express her vision of chic, touched with whimsy.”

To wit: She conscripted graphic design guru Mathias Augustyniak from M/M Paris to draw a print depicting her favorite animals. It appears on T-shirts and a silk scarf. Polka-dot and paisley prints for blouses and bandanas were developed by Ratti in Italy.

