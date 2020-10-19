Catherine of Aragon is a badass and other The Spanish Princess historical observations

Nick Briggs/Starz

Catherine (Charlotte Hope) gets fiercer by the day it seems. In episode 2, she dons armor and takes to the battlefield (more on that below).

But before that, she wrestles with her relationship with Maggie (Laura Carmichael) after Henry (Ruairi O'Connor) finally orders the execution of Edmund de la Pole, Maggie’s cousin. Then, Henry leaves to go get his wartime kicks in France, leaving Catherine regent. The Scots think to take advantage of Henry’s absence, but Catherine easily shuts them down.

The episode is framed around two battlefields: childbirth for women and war for men. But instead, we see Catherine valiantly go to battle as Lina (Stephanie Levi-John) struggles to give birth at home. Ultimately, she has two healthy baby boys (twins!), and we can already see Catherine wrestling with joy for her friend and jealousy that Lina has the thing she wants most.

Let’s dive into the historical facts of this episode.

F---

Let’s get one thing f---ing straight. This episode uses a lot of my personal favorite four-letter word. And I can already hear people clutching their pearls over historical accuracy. Well, let go of them. It’s difficult to pin down the exact first usage of the word and historians have pointed to anywhere from 1310 to 1503, but regardless, it was definitely a known swear word by the time Thomas Howard was advising Catherine of Aragon.

Regent

From the beginning of her marriage to Henry, Catherine was a fierce diplomat and wily political mind, so when it came time for him to lead men into France, there was no one he trusted to rule the country more than his wife. On the show, we see him inform both his most trusted advisors and a broader range of his subjects that Catherine is being named the captain of his forces and regent of England in his absence.

In the episode, Catherine’s main task is to deal with invading forces from Scotland and rally English troops and supplies to fight against them. Historical record bears out that Catherine was in her element when left in charge, appointing sheriffs, signing warrants, summoning troops, and ordering funds from the treasury. But most notably, she took a very active role in preparing for battle with the Scots, dispatching everything from funds to artillery to ships and supplies to those rallying against them. And she really did command Thomas Howard to take forces and lead them against the Scots, regardless of his wishes.

Battle of Flodden

The episode’s heart is the Battle of Flodden, a military skirmish precipitated by King James IV’s invasion of England. James really did choose to fight the war because of support and encouragement from France, honoring a long-standing treaty between the two nations. It’s also true that both James and his wife, Meg (Georgie Henley), were purportedly known to have encountered multiple supernatural signs and/or have nightmares of ill tiding warning against the fate of the battle. Just as Meg sees in a dream here.

On-screen, this battle is perhaps the most epic thing we’ve seen the show deliver. Catherine sits in full armor on horseback, having rallied her troops with a fierce speech, where she looks down on the fog-filled field below. At first, she is dismayed at the small size of her troop compared to Scotland, but as James rushes on them with all of his men, she surprises them with a rear advance. England easily defeats Scotland, and James is killed on the battlefield. Catherine herself even rides into battle, slamming her visor down and charging ahead. It’s like Wonder Woman striding across No Man’s Land, empowering and bold and emotional. I'll admit it, I cried a little.

The depiction of the battle is mostly factual, though Catherine’s role in it may or may not be exaggerated. The Scots did significantly outnumber the English, particularly because most of England’s official army was away with Henry in France. And the tactics shown here, including the Scots use of pikes in contrast to the English use of shorter weapons known as bills, were deciding factors in the English victory.

But though historical records indicate Catherine truly did ride north outfitted with proper armor for battle and she gave a rousing speech, she doesn't appear to have actually made it to the battlefield. She simply hadn’t made it far enough north by the time it happened. But we’re personally in favor of bending the facts a little for this epic sequence, which if nothing else, is true to the spirit of Catherine’s fierce defense of her country.

