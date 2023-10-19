Cathedral unveils first new window in 130 years

A cathedral has updated one of its stained glass windows for the first time in 130 years.

The window at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford celebrates the environment and shows St Francis amid a natural scene.

It was designed by artist John Reyntiens MBE, who was previously involved in projects to restore the glass in Big Ben’s clock dials and the creation of windows celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond and Platinum Jubilees.

Barrister Marilyn Kennedy-McGregor helped to fund the project, which she has dedicated to her late husband Dr Edward Burn.

Dr Burn was a D-Day veteran, barrister, and Official Student and Tutor in Law at Christ Church College at the University of Oxford from 1955 until his retirement in 1990.

The Very Reverend Sarah Foot said: "I think what is most exciting about this is having an opportunity for this generation to stamp its mark on the building in a way that will last through time.

"This window reminds us of our responsibilities to care for creation – creation that God made and gave to us to enjoy, but also charged us to look after."

The patron saint of the environment and animals, St Francis, is at the heart of the stained glass display, and church leaders hope it will remind people of their obligation to the planet.

