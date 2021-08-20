‘The Cathedral’: First Look at Brian D’Arcy James and Monica Barbaro (EXCLUSIVE)

Ricky D’Ambrose’s “The Cathedral” is set to bow at the Venice Film Festival.

Starring Monica Barbaro and Brian D’Arcy James, the film was selected for the Biennale College Cinema 2020-2021 program, the development workshop created by the Venice Biennale for emerging filmmakers to produce micro-budget feature-length films.

Semi-autobiographical in scope, the film focuses on Jesse, the only child of Richard (D’Arcy James) and Lydia (Barbaro) Damrosch. It is an only child’s meditative, impressionistic account of an American family’s rise and fall over two decades.

The film is produced by Graham Swon (Matías Piñeiro’s “Hermia & Helena”), Ted Fendt (“Classical Periods”) and D’Ambrose’s Ravenser Odd. The film is executive produced by David Lowery.

James is best known for his portrayal of Matt Carroll in Tom McCarthy’s 2016 Academy Award-winning film “Spotlight.” He is represented by Gersh, Thruline Entertainment and attorney Amy Nickin.

Barbaro is represented by UTA, Main Title Entertainment and attorney Neil Meyer. She will next be seen in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“The Cathedral” marks a return to the film festival circuit for D’Ambrose. His first feature, “Notes on an Appearance” premiered at the 2018 Berlin Film Festival, where it was nominated for the best first feature award. His short films have been included in the official selections at the New York Film Festival, Vienna International Film Festival and the Jeonju International Film Festival, among others.

As previously announced, “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho will preside over the main jury at Venice, which also includes Chloé Zhao whose “Nomadland” launched from Venice last year; French actor Virginie Efira, who most recently starred in Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta”; the U.K.’s Cynthia Erivo, who plays Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s “Genius” series; Canadian actor and producer Sarah Gadon; Italian director Saverio Costanzo and Romanian helmer Alexander Nanau (“Collective”).

The 78th edition of Venice will run Sept. 1-11.

