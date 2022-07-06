The Cateys 2022: Industry rallies around Jeremy King as restaurateur wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Honoured: Jeremy King (Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd)

Jeremy King, who earlier this year lost control of his restaurant empire to Minor International, has been shown a huge gesture of support from the UK hospitality industry by being given a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2022 Cateys.

Famed restaurateur King — who, alongside his business partner Chris Corbin, is credited with ushering in a new age of London dining with restaurants such as The Wolseley, The Delaunay and Brasserie Zédel — scooped the accolade in a ceremony Grosvenor House yesterday evening.

Hélène Darroze, who has earned an extraordinary six Michelin stars at her restaurants in London, Paris and Provence, received the International Outstanding Achievement Award, while Fallow, the sustainability-driven restaurant in St. James’s, was handed the Newcomer Award.

Other awards, chosen by a panel of industry judges, were picked up by London-based nominees, such as Menu of the Year, which went to Chet Sharma’s contemporary Indian restaurant BiBi. André Ferreira, manager of the Wigmore at the Langham, was honoured with the Pub and Bar award.

Elsewhere, top prizes went to the likes of Lisa Goodwin-Allen, whose work as executive chef of the Michelin-starred Northcote in Lancashire bagged her the Chef Award, while Andreas Antona of Simpsons in Birmingham and The Cross in Warwickshire was named Restaurateur of the Year - Independent.

James Stagg, editor of The Caterer, which held the awards, said: “It has been striking to witness just how imaginative hospitality businesses have been in delivering exceptional guest experiences over the last 12 months, despite battling incredibly challenging trading conditions and a full-blown staffing crisis.

“This year’s Catey winners have demonstrated that despite such operational challenges, the industry continues to innovate and create opportunities to impress. They define what’s so special about hospitality. Delivering exceptional experiences time after time and maintaining the highest standards of business performance. Congratulations to all our winners.”

The full list of winners is below: