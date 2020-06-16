Caterer Do & Co posts first annual loss due to coronavirus crisis

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian catering group Do & Co <DOCO.VI> reported its first annual loss on Tuesday due to slumping demand amid the coronavirus pandemic and start-up costs related to its British Airways <ICAG.L> and Iberia services.

Do & Co, which is specialised in airline and event catering and also operates restaurants, said it had initiated a group-wide restructuring in response to the coronavirus crisis and decided not to propose a dividend for its 2019/20 business year.

The group posted a net loss of 15.6 million euros (£14 million) on 10% higher revenue of 935 million euros for the year per end-March.







(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michelle Martin)