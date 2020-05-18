Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Wish Daughter Carly Happy Birthday 11 Years After Placing Her for Adoption

Eleven years ago, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra's lives changed forever — in the best possible way.

On May 18, 2009, the Teen Mom OG stars became parents when they welcomed daughter Carly into the world. As seen on the original MTV series 16 and Pregnant, the couple placed their eldest child for adoption, but have continued to see her grow up throughout the years.

In celebration of her 11th birthday on Monday, Catelynn and Tyler, both 28, posted loving tributes on Instagram, sharing throwback photos of Carly as a baby.

"May 18th 2009 at 10:39am you took your very first breath and changed me in so many different ways... Today you turn 11... Happy Birthday my sweet Carly.. I love you big as the sky ❤️," Catelynn captioned a photo of herself holding Carly.

"11 years ago I watched you take your first breath. 11 years ago I held you & your birth mother in my arms as we both gazed upon your angelic face, never wanting to let you go. 11 years ago you entered the world & changed so many lives for the better. Happy Birthday Carly, you are forever loved by so many! ❤️😭," wrote Tyler.

One day ahead of her birthday, Catelynn posted a photo of herself and Tyler embracing a swaddled Carly. "Blows my mind that she’s going to be 11 tomorrow #alwaysinmyheart," she wrote alongside the black-and-white snap and a red heart emoji.

In the time since they placed Carly for adoption, the reality stars tied the knot and have welcomed two more little girls: Vaeda, 1, and Nova, 5.

Tyler Baltierra/Instagram Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra with newborn daughter Carly

They've also reunited with Carly several times, including in August 2017 when the pair shared their excitement on social media about going to see their first child for the first time in two years.

“Going to see Carly!!!” Tyler captioned a shot of Nova strapped up in her car seat on her way to see her biological sister.

Catelynn also gave an update after the reunion, writing on Twitter, “Today was awesome.. seeing my two Little’s play and have fun all I know is she is beautiful, smart, sassy, and TALL!!”

“Carly ran right to me with a huge smile on her face when I was holding Nova, it was pretty precious,” Tyler responded to a Twitter fan when asked how the sisters reacted when they saw each other.

Tyler also noted that the couple is not allowed to post photos of Carly online.

On an episode of Teen Mom OG, viewers watched as the couple drove to Raleigh, North Carolina, to see Carly and her adoptive parents, Brandon and Theresa, as well as Carly’s adoptive brother.

Although MTV cameras were not allowed to film the visit, the Baltierras passed on photos from the day spent with their children in the park, including touching images of Carly helping Nova drink from a water fountain.

After seeing Carly again, Catelynn looked overwhelmed in the car and simply said, “She’s so tall.”

Tyler later said in the episode, “I know we’re not raising her biologically, but to see them together and think, ‘Oh man they’re not going to grow up together, no Christmas morning together.’ To see your kids together and watch them go away, it almost doesn’t feel right. It’s like nothing ever changes. When you’re 17 and saying goodbye, it’s like nothing ever changes.”

Earlier this year, the duo told PEOPLE that they are considering expanding their family once more.

“My baby fever is insane!” Catelynn said.

“We’re not done yet,” says Tyler. “We just love being parents too much.”