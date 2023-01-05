ReportLinker

Class 1-3 Replacement Turbochargers Aftermarket in North America covers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles replacement turbocharger aftermarket in the United States and Canada, in terms of both volume (million units) and value ($ million).

New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Category Management: Class 4-8 Replacement Turbochargers Aftermarket in North America"

It analyzes unit shipment and revenue by product subcategories, such as new turbocharger, and remanufactured turbocharger, and in terms of product technologies, such as variable geometry turbochargers (VGT) and fixed-geometry turbochargers (FGT). The research deliverable also discusses the average manufacturer-level price and its forecast and average retail price points of turbo technologies across both IAM and OES channels.



It also covers distribution channel share, and the channel participant mix and their revenues.



The base year for analysis is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2028. In addition, technology trends, company profiles of key suppliers (OES & IAM), and growth opportunities, such as white spaces in reverse logistics, and opportunities around fit, availability, and future-proofing impact of electric and hybrids are also discussed.

Author: Benson Augustine

