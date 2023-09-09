Category 3 Hurricane Lee updates from the National Hurricane Center for Saturday, Sep 09

Article first published: Saturday, Sep. 09, 2023, 5 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Saturday, Sep. 09, 2023, 11 a.m. ET

As per the National Hurricane Center's 11 am Saturday update, Category 3 Hurricane Lee is 350 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained wind of 115 mph. It’s moving 12 mph to the west-northwest.

"... Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico into early next week." meteorologists observed. "Little change in strength is expected today, but gradual restrengthening is forecast to occur on Sunday and Monday."

YESTERDAY (Friday):

Yesterday, Lee strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane then devolved into a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

SURF: Swells generated by Lee are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles, and are spreading westward to the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda through this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to begin along most of the U.S. East Coast Sunday and Monday and worsen through the week.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the South Carolina Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.