Category 1 hurricane Lee strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane on Thursday

Article first published: Thursday, Sep. 07, 2023, 5 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Thursday, Sep. 07, 2023, 11 a.m. ET

As per the National Hurricane Center's 11 am Thursday update, Lee has reached new heights of intensity and has upgraded from a Category 1 hurricane into a Category 2 hurricane, with winds blowing at 105 miles per hour.

Category 2 Hurricane Lee is 870 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained wind of 105 mph. It’s moving 15 mph to the west-northwest.

"... the core of Lee will move north of the northern Leeward islands during the next few days. Rapid intensification is expected today and tonight. Lee will likely become a major hurricane later today." forecasters noted. "Lee is forecast to remain a very strong major hurricane through the weekend Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km)."

YESTERDAY (Wednesday):

Yesterday, the tropical storm Lee was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 105 mph.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

SURF: Swells generated by Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Source: National Hurricane Center

