Categories exempt from call-up to be determined soon - Kremlin

* This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Russian government will announce "very soon" which categories of citizens will be exempted from a mobilisation of reservists with military experience to serve in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

In comments to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the possibility of border closures to prevent citizens evading the call-up. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)