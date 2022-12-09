Cate Blanchett Sees a ‘Carol’ Connection in ‘Everything Everywhere’ Hot Dog Fingers Subplot

Cate Blanchett initially thought “Carol” references were all over “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Blanchett, who starred in the acclaimed 2015 romance opposite Rooney Mara, told “Everything All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh that an initial photo she saw from the film reminded her of the Todd Haynes film.

More from IndieWire

“I’m going to sound like the supreme narcissist I am,” Blanchett said during Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “I was working with Jamie Lee [Curtis] on a film [Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’], and she was showing me the strangest pictures I have ever seen in my life of her in this bizarre gray wig and you in the little black bob. And you had frankfurter fingers, and you were standing behind her, caressing her lovingly in these pictures. I thought, ‘That really looks like a scene from “Carol.”‘And I said, ‘Are the Daniels trying to say that Carol had sausage fingers?'”

“Carol” famously featured a scene with Blanchett and Mara intimately playing the piano. The hot dog fingers scene in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” similarly showcased a piano.

The “TÁR” star asked Yeoh, “Did you talk about it? Or is that just me reading everything that I do into everything that you do?”

Yeoh said of directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “The Daniels have this way of paying homage to people they love, films that have touched them. Across our movie is ‘In the Mood for Love,’ and then a ‘Pulp Fiction’ kind of energy and the Stephen Chow kind of over-the-top comedy. But you’re right, because I saw a photo of that, and I was like, ‘Wow’ — except for the hot dog fingers and Jamie playing the piano with her feet.”

Yeoh added, “I think what we were trying to say in the scene was these two people love each other. And I’m not surprised if they took inspiration from ‘Carol.’ It would not surprise me.”

Story continues

The “Crazy Rich Asians” alum previously called the hot dog scene with Curtis the “most beautiful love story in that universe” of the hit film.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.