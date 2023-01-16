Cate Blanchett Says Awards Season Should Change in Critics Choice Speech: 'Stop the Televised Horse Race'

Benjamin VanHoose
·3 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Cate Blanchett accepts the Best Actress award for &quot;Tár&quot; onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Cate Blanchett accepts the Best Actress award for "Tár" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Kevin Winter/Getty

Cate Blanchett has some notes about awards season.

On Sunday, the two-time Oscar winner won best actress at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards for her performance in Tár.

She began her speech by joking, "I've got gum in my mouth. I really didn't expect to be standing here," and, "This is actually the second award of the evening: Julia Roberts, earlier, presented me with a bottle of mouthwash. So thank you, Julia. This is a poor second."

Blanchett continued by saying "best actress" is an "arbitrary" term "considering how many extraordinary performances" were done by women last year. The other nominees were Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Margot Robbie (Babylon), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

"I can't believe I'm up here. This is ridiculous," Blanchett, 53, said in her speech with a laugh. "I'm so old!"

The actress then suggested awards season overall get a makeover: "I would love it if we would just change this whole f---ing structure. It's like what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here. Why don't we just say there was a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another?"

RELATED: Cate Blanchett Jokes She's a 'Better Driver' Than Jamie Lee Curtis After They Drive to Event Together

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Critics Choice Awards Arrivals

Monica Schipper/WireImage

"And stop the televised horse race of it all," continued Blanchett. "Because, can I tell you, every single woman with a television, film, advertising, tampon commercials — whatever — you're all out there doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually. So thank you. I share this with you all."

In Tár, Blanchett, who won best actress in a drama at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, plays a fictional world-renowned composer named Lydia Tár, an EGOT winner widely hailed as a genius and trailblazer for women in the industry. However, Lydia's esteemed career goes into free fall after sexual misconduct accusations surface.

She recently responded to criticism of the movie, saying on BBC Radio 4 according to Entertainment Weekly, that Tár is admittedly a "very provocative film, and it will elicit a lot of very strong responses for people. ... [We wanted] to create a really lively conversation."

Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field's TÁR, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features
Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field's TÁR, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features

Focus Features Cate Blanchett in TÁR (2022)

"There's no right or wrong responses to works of art. It's not a film about conducting, and I think that the circumstances of the character are entirely fictitious," she continued. "I looked at so many different conductors, but I also looked at novelists and visual artists, and musicians of all stripes. It's a very non-literal film."

"I don't think you could have talked about the corrupting nature of power in as nuanced a way as [writer/director] Todd Field has done as a filmmaker if there was a male at the center of it because we understand so absolutely what that looks like," she added. "I think that power is a corrupting force, no matter what one's gender is. I think it affects all of us."

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be