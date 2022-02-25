Cate Blanchett, Léa Seydoux Dazzle in Louis Vuitton at 2022 César Awards

Cate Blanchett and Léa Seydoux were among the many celebrity attendees at the César Awards held in Paris on Friday night that dazzled on the red carpet.

Both actresses wore Louis Vuitton for the annual awards show. Blanchett went with an all-black look that consisted of a blazer embellished with sequins and an embroidered black lace top from the design house’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection paired with custom black pants and satin pumps.

Blanchett accessorized with earrings, bracelets and rings in white gold and with diamonds from Louis Vuitton’s high jewelry collection.

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton at the 2022 César Awards. - Credit: AP

AP

The actress received the Honorary César Award at the ceremony along with actor Adam Driver.

Seydoux also had a standout red carpet moment in a custom look from the design house. The actress, who was nominated for her role in “France,” wore a custom black silk strapless dress paired with a white embroidered polka dot cape. She also accessorized with earrings and a ring in white gold and with diamonds from Louis Vuitton’s high jewelry collection.

Léa Seydoux in Louis Vuitton at the 2022 César Awards. - Credit: Sipa USA via AP

Sipa USA via AP

Other celebrities also looked to French design houses for the awards show. This included French stage actress Elsa Zylberstein, who wore a Chanel logo-embellished dress from the design house’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection and Anamaria Vartolomei — who won the award for best female newcomer — who dressed in a bead and feather-embellished gown from Chanel’s spring 2022 couture collection.

