Cate Blanchett joins Sparks on stage at Glastonbury Festival to recreate her music video moves

It's not easy to upstage an act like the legendary rock-pop group Sparks, but one very notable dancer did just that during their set at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on Friday: Cate Blanchett.

The two-time Oscar winner arrived on stage to gyrate along to the track "The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte," from this year's album of the same name, and stole the show in the process.

The performance marked a throwback to the song's music video, which features Blanchett demonstrating the same dance moves and wearing the same outfit of a sharp yellow suit, a buttoned-up black shirt, dark-framed glasses, and red headphones.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cate Blanchett on stage with Sparks

James Veysey/Shutterstock Cate Blanchett on stage with Sparks

Sparks' Ron and Russell Mael told Variety earlier this year that a chance encounter with Blanchett at a film festival led to her appearing in the video. "When she first heard [the song], she said, 'I'm laughing and I'm crying at the same time,' and I thought that was a really apt comment about this song," Russell said. "We didn't even know she was gonna necessarily be dancing. It was more like 'Come and stand in our video' — you know, that would've been fine too. But that was what she felt like doing to that song."

During Sparks' Glastonbury set, Blanchett and the band also gathered together on stage to be photographed in front of the festival crowd by filmmaker Edgar Wright, who has a connection to both the group and the actress. He directed the 2021 documentary The Sparks Brothers, while Blanchett made a cameo in his 2007 cop comedy Hot Fuzz.

Check out the music video for "The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte" below, along with a couple of Blanchett's Glastonbury moments.

cate blanchett performing sparks' "the girl is crying in her latte" live at gastonbury festival 2023 ✨ pic.twitter.com/D8fYxktZAE — obi wán flynobi (@katehepburns) June 23, 2023

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: