Cate Blanchett announces two new movies: one with James Gray, the other with Adam McKay

Cate Blanchett has been busy. Despite Hollywood going into lockdown and various productions being put on hold, the actress has continued to find work to keep herself busy when movies start being made again.

Variety reports that, first up, Blanchett has signed a deal to appear in James Gray's next picture, Armageddon Times. Gray recently directed Ad Astra, the sci-fi epic that star Brad Pitt. His next release will be based on his own experience being a student at the famous Kew-Forest School, Queens, which counts Donald Trump among its alumni. The movie will centre on the school's principal.

The trade publication also reports that Blanchett will appear in Adam McKay's Netflix movie Don’t Look Up alongside Jennifer Lawrence. The story "follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet Earth."

Both projects come on the back of Blanchett's role in the upcoming Borderlands adaptation being directed by Eli Roth. It's currently unknown when any of these projects will begin filming.

Earlier this year, Blanchett wrapped up filming Guillermo del Toro’s thriller Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper. She also appeared in the Hulu series Mrs. America. To say Lady Galadriel, we mean Cate Blanchett, has been busy this year is one huge understatement.