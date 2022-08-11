Catchpoint adds industry veteran Gerardo Dada as Chief Marketing Officer to accelerate growth

Catchpoint

The company makes major push to accelerate growth as digital experience becomes increasingly critical

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint®, the global leader in digital experience observability, announced today that Gerardo Dada has joined the Catchpoint executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Dada will leverage Catchpoint’s unique technology and market leadership to create strategic growth for the brand and global client base while further establishing Catchpoint’s authority in digital experience observability.



A seasoned marketer and experienced technologist, Dada has over 20 years of experience in digital strategies and web technologies, and has been at the center of the Web, Mobile, Social, and Cloud revolutions. He has led marketing positions at SolarWinds, Microsoft, Rackspace, DataCore, and BazaarVoice. Before joining Catchpoint, Dada was the CMO for Keeper Security.

“We are excited about Dada’s arrival based on his deep experience in building brand presence and transforming organizations,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO at Catchpoint. “World-class brands, innovation and digital marketing expertise are critical to the success in the digital experience observability market. Dada’s experienced marketing leadership gives him the ability to understand and meet the changing needs of the digital experience.”

“Every major brand today needs a digital experience observability platform,” said Gerardo Dada, CMO at Catchpoint. “Catchpoint is the clear leader in that space – I want to help the company in this journey, it’s a great opportunity to leverage my 20+ years of experience in Web technologies and be part of a company with phenomenal people and great technology.”

Former colleagues describe Dada as having a “strategic mind and deep knowledge of the industry – making him a great marketing strategist.”

The appointment comes at a time of high demand for Catchpoint, as delivering an outstanding digital experience is critical for great customer experiences and a healthy digital business. Spotting issues and fixing them immediately is now at the core of every digital business. More companies are switching to Catchpoint to stop blind spots from ruining the user experience.

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint is the enterprise-proven Digital Experience Observability industry leader, empowering teams to confidently own the end user experience. By providing unparalleled visibility and insight into every critical system that collectively produce and deliver digital experiences to customers and employees, industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Equinix trust Catchpoint, to proactively and rapidly detect and repair problems before they impact users. With the largest observability network, broadest capabilities, and highest data quality in the industry, Catchpoint is the ally you need to deliver on the unrelenting user experience expectations of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com.

