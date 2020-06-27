Catching Up With The Clueless Cast, 25 Years Later

In the 1995 film Clueless, Jane Austen's Emma got a totally '90s makeover. Just like the iconic character that inspired her, director Amy Heckerling's nosy but well-meaning protagonist Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) rules the hallways of her Beverly Hills high school, doing everything in her power as the most popular girl on campus to maintain the status quo — but not without a few hijinks tripping her up along the way.



Clueless almost didn't get made because sexist producers believed that a female-led movie would tank. As you know, those producers were very wrong. The project made millions and went on to become one of the most popular teen movies in the zeitgeist. In addition to its fun storyline, the success of the film could be credited to the talent of its young cast, a ragtag mix of fresh faces.



This year marks the 25th anniversary of the 90s pop culture staple, and the legacy of Cher Horowitz and her crew is still thriving. Most of the cast of the iconic movie are still actively working in Hollywood, and they have Clueless to thank for setting them up for success.



Ahead, a necessary update on what the stars of Clueless are up to today.

Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz

Clueless wasn't Silverstone's first time in the limelight, but it did make her a hot ticket in the '90s film world. She would go on to star in a number of major projects that saw her play everything from a masked superhero (Batman & Robin) to a lawyer/matchmaker (Miss Match) to a ditsy hair stylist (Beauty Salon).



Can't get enough of Cher Horowitz? Fair. If you're a super stan, you can catch Silverstone in Netflix's reboot of The Baby-Sitter's Club. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.







Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport

Dash continued acting after the 1995, appearing on television as well as in numerous as the leading lady of several music videos. In 2011, she starred in the VH1 original series Single Ladies alongside Lisa Raye and D.B. Woodside.



The actress decided on a career change in 2014; she became became a regular Fox News contributor and even tried to run for Congress. Today, she's no longer affiliated with Fox News, but can still be found sharing her conservative perspective online. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images.







Brittany Murphy as Tai Frasier

Murphy's role as Tai paved the way her to becoming Hollywood's It Girl in the early 2000s. She starred in almost 70 different films and televisions shows and even pursued a career in music on the side.



Murphy passed away in 2009. To this day, the actress's cause of death remains a mystery, fuelled by conflicting conspiracy theories about the events leading up to her untimely death. Photo: Michael Bezjian/WireImage.







Paul Rudd as Josh Lucas

He started off as Cher's boo, but Rudd quickly secured himself a spot in the heart of the Internet as everyone's boyfriend. Since then, the theatre-trained actor has established an impressive filmography that has allowed him to share screens with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey, Jr., and Steve Carell. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP.



Donald Faison as Murray Duvall Faison carved out his lane as a comedic actor after the success of Clueless, starring in the television adaptation of the film just years later. He famously starred in ABC/NBC medical-dramedy Scrubs throughout its run on TV. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

Elisa Donovan as Amber Mariens

Donovan continued playing the girl with a mean streak in Beverly Hills 90210 but switched it up to play the titular character's best friend in Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.



She's not acting much these days — her last film credit was in 2017 — but Donovan is spending her free time raising her daughter. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.







Breckin Meyer as Travis Birkenstock

Meyer has built up his resume by starring in a number of projects (Road Trip, Kate & Leopold, Rat Race) as the loveable slacker you can't help but root for. He also writes and does voice work for the Emmy-nominated animated series Robot Chicken. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images.



Jeremy Sisto as Elton Tiscia

This California native almost hit it big time with his audition for Titanic in 1998, but losing out on the part of Leonardo DiCaprio allowed him to go on to star in series like Six Feet Under and Suburgatory. Sisto is currently playing a detective on the CBS drama series FBI.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.





