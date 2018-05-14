A's catcher Bruce Maxwell can't travel to Canada after disorderly conduct incident

The Oakland Athletics are going to need another catcher when they travel to Toronto on Thursday. Backup catcher Bruce Maxwell is not allowed to enter Canada due to his current legal situation, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Maxwell was charged with disorderly conduct and aggravated assault last October after allegedly pointing a gun at a food delivery person. Maxwell reached a deal in which he will plead guilty to disorderly conduct, but he hasn’t been sentenced yet. That’s why he can’t travel to Canada.

Maxwell’s sentencing will take place June 4.

The 27-year-old Maxwell captured the baseball world’s attention when he became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel for the national anthem in 2017, a protest of racial inequalities. Maxwell has stood for the anthem in 2018.

As Slusser notes, the team could turn to either Josh Phegley or Beau Taylor as a replacement. The Athletics will likely send Maxwell to the minors in order to make the move. Due to MLB option rules, Maxwell would have to remain in the minors for 10 days before he’s recalled.

After signing Jonathan Lucroy in the offseason, Maxwell has moved into a backup role in 2018. Over 41 plate appearances, he’s hitting .211/.244/.316.

Bruce Maxwell cannot travel to Canada. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

