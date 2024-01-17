Catcher Brian Serven claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays off waivers from Chicago Cubs

TORONTO (AP) — Catcher Brian Serven was claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Serven hit .130 with one RBI in 11 games for Colorado last season and batted .199 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 38 games at Triple-A Albuquerque.

He was claimed off waivers from Colorado on Jan. 5, then was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday when Chicago finalized its $53 million, four-year contract with left-hander Shōta Imanaga.

Serven made his big league debut with Colorado in 2022, when he hit .203 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 62 games.

