Catch The Quint’s Exclusive Chat With Bihar’s Nitish Kumar Shortly

With Assembly elections underway in Bihar, catch The Quint’s exclusive conversation with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at 7:30 pm on Sunday, 1 November.

The first phase of the polls in Bihar is over and the next two phases are slated to be held on 3 and 7November.



Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar polls, PM Modi addressed rallies across the state on Sunday.



As the pairs of Nitish Kumar-PM Modi and Tejashwi Yadav-Rahul Gandhi enter the ring for campaigning in Bihar, surveys suggest the popularity gap between NDA and Mahagathbandhan is narrowing. Will Nitish return or will Tejashwi script history?









Also Read: Bihar Polls: PM Modi Urges People to Vote; Rahul, Chirag in Tow

. Read more on Elections by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouCatch The Quint’s Exclusive Chat With Bihar’s Nitish Kumar Shortly . Read more on Elections by The Quint.