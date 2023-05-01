Catch of the year? A Mizzou baseball player caught a ball after it hit him in the head

The play-by-play from the Missouri baseball team’s 11-1 loss Friday to Florida in Gainesville simply says the Gators’ Colby “Halter lined out to LF.”

That description doesn’t even begin to tell the story of one of the wildest catches in baseball history. Yeah, all of baseball history.

Here is what happened: Tigers left fielder Cam Chick sprinted in and dived in an attempt to catch the looping liner off Halter’s bat.

The ball hit Chick’s glove, bounced in the air, hit him on the top of the head, then the shoulder and then Chick grabbed it.

Video of the catch went viral and for good reason. This was an amazing play.

Here is the stunning grab and a sample of what people were saying on Twitter about Chick’s awesome play.

Thought I’d seen it all… https://t.co/y3rqSmeUId — Bump Osteen (@OleNole7) April 30, 2023

Easily the most ridiculous catch I've ever seen! — Stephen Tosh (@anotherTosh) April 29, 2023

OUTSTANDING!!! FANTASTIC job of sticking with it!!! — w.shadow (@joseph_vey) April 29, 2023

This is the kind of thing my kids ask me about. “What if the ball bounces off your head and then you catch it?” https://t.co/i3GI1F4pL6 — Luke Simpson, Music Man and Superhero (probably) (@TheGreatErenan) April 29, 2023