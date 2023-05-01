Catch of the year? A Mizzou baseball player caught a ball after it hit him in the head

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
Screengrab of Mizzou Baseball Twitter video

The play-by-play from the Missouri baseball team’s 11-1 loss Friday to Florida in Gainesville simply says the Gators’ Colby “Halter lined out to LF.”

That description doesn’t even begin to tell the story of one of the wildest catches in baseball history. Yeah, all of baseball history.

Here is what happened: Tigers left fielder Cam Chick sprinted in and dived in an attempt to catch the looping liner off Halter’s bat.

The ball hit Chick’s glove, bounced in the air, hit him on the top of the head, then the shoulder and then Chick grabbed it.

Video of the catch went viral and for good reason. This was an amazing play.

Here is the stunning grab and a sample of what people were saying on Twitter about Chick’s awesome play.