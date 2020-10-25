‘Catch of the IPL’: Twitter on Jofra Archer’s Leaping Catch

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) speedster Jofra Archer pulled-off an absolute blinder after he leaped high to grab a one-handed catch, against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Sunday, 25 October.

Pacer Kartik Tyagi bowled a short ball outside the off-stump, which the left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan went to muscle over the third man boundary. Archer on that fielding position, initially came a few steps inside, then realised that ball was going over him. He jumped high and plucked the ball out of thin air to complete an outstanding catch.

Not just the viewers, Archer left his teammates on and off the field stunned after that effort. The bowler Tyagi himself, Riyan Parag and the coach Andrew McDonald seemed shell-shocked and impressed at the same time by the catch.

The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter reacting to the catch and said that it looked as if Jofra Archer was changing the bulb at his house.

Woh catch dekh kar aisa laga ki @JofraArcher apne ghar ka bulb badal raha hai. #RRvMI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2020

The netizens didn’t hold themselves back as many wondered if there’s anything in the world that Archer can’t do. And, many referred to this catch as the best of the season.

Here are some of the reactions of the fans, cricketers and experts:

What a catch by @JofraArcher ! Unbelievable will be an understatement! Terrific catch. #RRvsMI #IPL2020 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 25, 2020

Hi Joffra. The universe needs you to refill this form, specifically the "What You Cannot Do" section.



You submitted it blank.#IPL2020



— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) October 25, 2020

Jofra Archer has taken the catch of the IPL!



What a catch! WOW#RRvMI #MIvRR



— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 25, 2020

Jofra can do no wrong at the moment. Blinder. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 25, 2020

What a catch from Jofra - one of the best ever - he cannot do anything wrong with bat, ball, field. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 25, 2020

Archer just plucked an arrow flying overhead #RRvMI — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 25, 2020

On this day in 1415, the Welsh and English Archers cut down the cream of the French army in the Battle of Agincourt.

And today, Jofra Archer knocked out MI's top batsman and then took one of the catches of the tournament pic.twitter.com/nc1UcxMdcL

— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 25, 2020

NO, YOU CANNOT DO THAT, JOFRA ARCHER. #RRvMI — Manya (@CSKian716) October 25, 2020

