You can catch all 40 of the new Kansas City Parade of Hearts sculptures in one place

Parade of Hearts is back for its second year, and 40 heart sculptures decorated by local artists are almost ready for their debut. For one day only, all of this year’s designs will be on display in one place: American Royal Center in the West Bottoms.

The public art project, which displays larger-than-life hearts around the metro, also raises money for a handful of local charity organizations. This year’s kickoff event is the first of its kind, allowing residents and visitors alike to tour the selection of creative hearts. Here are the details:

When: Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: American Royal Center Upper Ex Hall, 1701 American Royal Court

Tickets: $5 for children over age 2

You can purchase tickets in advance through the organization’s website here. You can also purchase tickets on-site at the event with cash or a credit card. The venue is ADA accessible with elevator access to the Upper Ex Hall where the hearts will be displayed.

This family friendly event will also feature a DJ, a paper heart decorating activity, refreshments for purchase and talks from the artists behind this year’s hearts — who the organization affectionately calls “heartists.”

Last year’s inaugural Parade of Hearts event featured 156 hearts designed by artists with connections to Kansas City. The project ultimately raised over $2.5 million for local charities.

The local beneficiaries of this year’s scaled-down event and next year’s full-fledged project include The University of Kansas Health System, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the Family Conservancy.

Do you have more questions about public art projects in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.