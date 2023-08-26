A catch-22 on steroids: England need to end spiral of doom – but cannot afford more casualties

England head coach Steve Borthwick has a number of issues to solve - PA/Adam Davy

After a fortnight that could kindly be described as challenging, how can England appease their well-wishers this weekend? From the outside, their fourth and final World Cup warm-up against Fiji feels like a catch-22 on steroids.

Even accounting for the quality of their opponents, who are gunning for a semi-final in France, a win seems essential as a means of garnering goodwill and regathering impetus. England must also be desperate to end the ridiculous drought of tries that their backs have endured, which will pass six hours unless one of them scores within seven minutes of kick-off.

They have been castigated for a lack of ambition but know that Fiji thrive when matches fractures into fast and loose affairs. Individuals such as Ollie Chessum, Jack Willis, Alex Mitchell and Max Malins, as well as Jack Walker off the bench, need game-time desperately. England, however, are already missing over a third of their front-line side due to injury and suspension. Billy Vunipola, Jack van Poortvliet, Owen Farrell and Anthony Watson are all out of the Argentina encounter, with Tom Curry and Elliot Daly uncertain. Cotton wool might be preferable with the all-important World Cup opener this close. Jamie George, tellingly, is among those not being risked.

All in all, the overarching aim should be a team performance convincing enough to stop – or at least ease – a spiral of doom that appears to be consuming England’s prospects. Then again, even if patience has worn thin, there is the bigger picture to consider.

Hardy supporters of Leicester Tigers remember a curious, Thursday evening pre-season game against Scarlets two years ago, prior to their Premiership-winning campaign. Borthwick fielded close to the first-choice side that triumphed over Saracens at Twickenham some nine months later, minus Jasper Wiese, Julián Montoya and Matías Moroni but including Ellis Genge, George Ford and Freddie Steward. And yet, the hosts were strangely flat. Alarmingly sluggish in the second period, they surrendered a 17-8 advantage to lose 29-24.

Story continues

It would later transpire that Aled Walters had pre-empted this. Leicester’s conditioning schedule had not relented during their programme of friendlies. Following the Scarlets defeat, which caused genuine worry among fans, Tigers tapered off in training – as had always been the intention. Eleven days on from that loss, they blew away Exeter Chiefs 34-19 and embarked on a run of 11 consecutive Premiership wins.

Walters is now Borthwick’s right-man with England. He knows his way around World Cups, having helped the Springboks win the last one, and will never have planned to peak in August. Moreover, having only arrived in June, Walters has had a lot of work get through. In his post-match interviews this month, Borthwick has hinted that England have been in the midst of an arduous “conditioning block”; the implication being that players will not replenish energy levels and be at their sharpest again until facing the Pumas. That message has not dominated the pervading narrative, perhaps partly because Borthwick is wary that onlookers are weary of excuses and itching to see improvement. Even so, at the highest level, teams only need to be slightly fatigued to slip off in various facets, from support play and breakdown work via handling and set-piece accuracy.

When one takes into account his exploits in 2015 and 2019 with Japan and then England, Borthwick has compiled an impressive World Cup CV, albeit as a lieutenant. Walters has his winner’s medal and Richard Wigglesworth travelled to Japan four years ago to coordinate Canada’s defence and kicking strategy. Generally, though, the coaching ticket transported from Leicester is relatively inexperienced compared to those of other leading nations. While there is a synergy from their time together at Tigers, and lessons such as the Scarlets pre-season game in 2021, the demands of the Test arena – not least as far as scrutiny from the outside – are tougher. There is a reason that the astute Felix Jones is coming from South Africa in January.

For now, the know-how of senior squad members can be a crutch when it comes to tweaking England’s tactical template. Leicester succeeded in the Premiership because they had bristling carriers, breakdown scavengers and a rumbling set piece to complement kicking. That blend overwhelmed rivals. England have to hone their own weapons as part of a connected approach. And quickly.

Although it would be a significant surprise if England repeat a result as dominant as their 58-15 thrashing of Fiji in 2016, they are 11-point favourites with the bookies. Among other reasons to be cheerful are first Test starts since March for both Chessum and Willis. The latter, England’s best player in the Six Nations and a Top 14 champion with Toulouse, shares an exciting back row with Ben Earl and Lawes. Lewis Ludlam’s presence on the bench completes a strong contingency should Curry fail to recover from an ankle complaint before September 9.

Mitchell is a scrum-half capable of adding speed and conviction in phase-play. Many thought him unfortunate to be overlooked for the initial 33-man squad. Elsewhere, Borthwick gets the chance to combine Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence in midfield. Opposite Semi Radradra and Waisea Nayacalevu, they will undergo a stern defensive examination.

Jonny May’s return, meanwhile, is a subplot that will split opinion. On one hand, the 33-year-old is his country’s second-highest try-scorer in history. On the other, he has been disrupted by injuries in recent years and has not scored in a Test since his brace against Tonga in November 2021.

Glass half-full or glass half-empty? Most are viewing England’s World Cup campaign through a pessimistic prism, because the alternative is close to blind faith. They have 80 minutes to alter that.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.