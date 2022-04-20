'Catastrophic winter' warning without help on energy bills

Ed Clowes - Business reporter, BBC News
·3 min read
Couple looking at a bill
Couple looking at a bill

Soaring energy bills could lead to a "catastrophe" this winter without more government help for those struggling, several bodies have warned.

Adam Scorer, boss of fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, called for action before it was too late.

The Resolution think tank, said one solution could be a social tariff, with wealthier customers paying more to fund discounted rates for those struggling.

Big energy firms have warned hundreds of thousands may struggle to pay bills.

At least 40% of energy giant E.ON's customers will go into fuel poverty as prices rise this year, the company's chief executive told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee on Tuesday, while the head of Scottish Power said this autumn would be "horrific" for poor customers.

The price cap is set to be increased again in October, potentially pushing an average annual bill up to £2,600, one analyst has told the BBC.

To date, the government has said it will offer extra relief of £150 in April via the council tax system in England, and in October customers in England, Scotland and Wales will receive a £200 rebate on their energy bills.

They will have to repay this at £40 a year for five years, starting in April 2023.

The warm house discount scheme is also being expanded to cover three million households. It offers low income households a one-off annual discount on their electricity bill, and was worth £140 in 2021-22.

"The scale of this problem is beyond what the energy companies can do. This is a catastrophe for many households on the lowest income.

"It means the government has another chance to get ahead of the next phase of this crisis. It has spurned the ones it has had before," Adam Scorer, chief executive of National Energy Action, told Radio 4's Today Programme.

Woman at radiator
Woman at radiator

Torsten Bell, whose think tank Resolution Foundation focuses on those on lower incomes, said energy bosses were right to focus people on "the catastrophe coming this autumn".

"They're right to say we aren't doing enough," he added.

Mr Bell said a social tariff was "definitely worth exploring", in part because it would target money at those on the lowest incomes.

Until 2011, energy companies offered cheaper packages to customers that were in fuel poverty, meaning that 10% or more of their income was spent on gas and electricity.

They also offered the tariffs, which often matched the cheapest deal available on the market, to customers over 60 years old, on means-tested benefits, or on a low income.

Benefits or bills?

But Mr Bell cautioned that social tariffs also presented their own problems.

He pointed to the low take up of similar packages for broadband internet, which have so far only been adopted by 1-2% of Universal Credit claimants, while adding that raising bills even further for middle and top earners was "unlikely to be a good idea" in the short term.

"And in the longer term, the government is already looking at using energy bills to pay for some of the energy infrastructure that we need.

"The big challenge with this as an approach is do we really want to use energy bills to pay for help for poorer households," he added.

Mr Bell said the benefits system was a better alternative to help those most in need.

The price of fuel, food and energy in the UK has rocketed this year, with inflation rising at its fastest rate in 30 years.

Wera Hobhouse MP, Liberal Democrat energy spokesperson, said "it's now or never for the government to step in for millions of families up and down the country feeling the pinch from the worst cost of living crisis in a generation."

This was echoed by Ed Miliband MP, Labour's shadow secretary of state of climate change and net zero, who said it was "shameful that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are refusing to support the British people facing a cost of living crisis."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has delivered since he was acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Fellow netminder Cam Talbot has also raised his game since the deal. Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He's pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. "It means that much more," Talbot

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Barnes injures ankle, Raptors lose Game 1 of playoff series 131-111 versus 76ers

    PHILADELPHIA — If a 20-point loss at Philadelphia wasn't painful enough, the Raptors lost prized rookie Scottie Barnes to an ankle injury, and saw all-star guard Fred VanVleet foul out of the game with almost a quarter still to play. Raptors coach Nick Nurse had predicted a slug-fest against Philly, and the Sixers obliged on Saturday. "I'm not surprised (the 76ers) were highly motivated and ready to go," Nurse said. "I think there's a lot of expectations on them. I think they were going to try t

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins snap Blues' 9-game win streak

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-worst three-game losing streak. Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Swayman, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, thwarted Jordan Kyr